Tar Heels Travel Down Tobacco Road To Take on Wake Forest - Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Demon Deacons travel to Charlottesville in an ACC matchup with bowl eligibility at stake.

Barry Lewis

Wake Forest Quarterback Robby Ashford attempts a pass during the game against Virginia.
Wake Forest Quarterback Robby Ashford attempts a pass during the game against Virginia. / Evan Harris - Wake Forest On SI
The CW. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. WAKE v UNC FB. 4:30 p.m. EST. 4–5, 2–3 ACC. 838. 6–3, 3–3 ACC. 889.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons  (6-3, 3-3 ACC) are bowl eligible but looking to add to their season's accomplishments as they host Tobacco Road rival North Carolina.

The game marks Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick's first-ever Big Four game. His debut as a college coach got off to a rocky start with embarrassing losses to TCU and UCF in September, but since then, he has begun to turn things around. With three games remaining, all Tobacco Road opponents, he and the Tar Heels can become bowl eligible with two more wins.

However, our staff predicts that UNC will still be seeking those two wins after Saturday's matchup at Allegacy Stadium. Once again, our staff is unanimous in their picks, this time picking the Deacs, with an average predicted margin of victory of just over a touchdown at 7.5 points. We are also predicting a relatively low-scoring game with just over 36 total points predicted.

Last week, our staff unanimously chose Virginia. However, we will take the Deacs' win and the knowing they can go bowling. Even though no one got the win, Evan, our incredible photographer, came the closest with his prediction of UVA 14 - Wake 10. The actual score was Wake 16 - UVA 9.

Sean and I are the only two on our staff at 7-2. Sean, though, has the lead as he has two closest win predictions compared to just my one. Five of our staff are right behind us at 6-3.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Eleven

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Sean

7

2

2

178

2

Barry

7

2

1

204

3

Carson

6

3

2

176

4

Brett

6

3

2

184

5

Keylor

6

3

1

214

6

Ryder

6

3

0

182

7

JD

6

3

0

202

8

Blake

5

4

1

180

9

Andrew

5

4

1

215

10

Justin*

5

1

0

111

11

Evan*

4

3

0

159

12

Ian*

2

2

0

121

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Nort Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (5-4; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 21-14
Barry Lewis (7-2; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 21-17
Blake Robison (5-4; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 20-17
Brett Gibbons (6-3; two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 23-17
Carson Wersal (6-3; two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 28-17
Evan Harris* (4-3) - Wake Forest 17-10
Ian Napetian* (2-2), Wake Forest 23-17
JD Andress (6-3) - Wake Forest 28-21
Justin Kontul* (5-1) - Wake Forest 17-13
Keylor Piers (6-3; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 17-6
Ryder Solberg (6-3) - Wake Forest 24-10
Sean Kennedy (7-2; two closest predictions) -Wake Forest 24-14

*Evan. Ian, and Justin joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 15. It will be played at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. It can be seen on The CW.

