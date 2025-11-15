Tar Heels Travel Down Tobacco Road To Take on Wake Forest - Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 3-3 ACC) are bowl eligible but looking to add to their season's accomplishments as they host Tobacco Road rival North Carolina.
The game marks Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick's first-ever Big Four game. His debut as a college coach got off to a rocky start with embarrassing losses to TCU and UCF in September, but since then, he has begun to turn things around. With three games remaining, all Tobacco Road opponents, he and the Tar Heels can become bowl eligible with two more wins.
However, our staff predicts that UNC will still be seeking those two wins after Saturday's matchup at Allegacy Stadium. Once again, our staff is unanimous in their picks, this time picking the Deacs, with an average predicted margin of victory of just over a touchdown at 7.5 points. We are also predicting a relatively low-scoring game with just over 36 total points predicted.
Last week, our staff unanimously chose Virginia. However, we will take the Deacs' win and the knowing they can go bowling. Even though no one got the win, Evan, our incredible photographer, came the closest with his prediction of UVA 14 - Wake 10. The actual score was Wake 16 - UVA 9.
Sean and I are the only two on our staff at 7-2. Sean, though, has the lead as he has two closest win predictions compared to just my one. Five of our staff are right behind us at 6-3.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Eleven
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Sean
7
2
2
178
2
Barry
7
2
1
204
3
Carson
6
3
2
176
4
Brett
6
3
2
184
5
Keylor
6
3
1
214
6
Ryder
6
3
0
182
7
JD
6
3
0
202
8
Blake
5
4
1
180
9
Andrew
5
4
1
215
10
Justin*
5
1
0
111
11
Evan*
4
3
0
159
12
Ian*
2
2
0
121
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Nort Carolina
Andrew Bauhs (5-4; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 21-14
Barry Lewis (7-2; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 21-17
Blake Robison (5-4; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 20-17
Brett Gibbons (6-3; two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 23-17
Carson Wersal (6-3; two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 28-17
Evan Harris* (4-3) - Wake Forest 17-10
Ian Napetian* (2-2), Wake Forest 23-17
JD Andress (6-3) - Wake Forest 28-21
Justin Kontul* (5-1) - Wake Forest 17-13
Keylor Piers (6-3; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 17-6
Ryder Solberg (6-3) - Wake Forest 24-10
Sean Kennedy (7-2; two closest predictions) -Wake Forest 24-14
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 15. It will be played at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. It can be seen on The CW.