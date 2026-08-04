What Wake Forest's Running Back and Wide Receiver Rooms Will Look Like

We are just about a month away from Wake Forest football returning, and today we will be taking a deep dive into two position groups that are key for the Deacs' success on the field this upcoming season.

Wide receiver and running back are two areas where the Wake will be tasked with replacing a lot of production from a season ago. Some returners will look to take the next step, but new additions will also have to find their role in order for this squad to be successful. Let's take a closer look.

The Returners

The rising senior Carlos Hernandez should be the focal point of a receiver room looking to help Gio Lopez succeed. Hernandez transferred over from Washington State a season ago, following Coach Dickert when he was hired.

There were big expectations for Hernandez coming into last year, but he struggled to find his way in the first half of the season. However, something clicked in the middle of the year. Hernandez had a key punt return touchdown to help Wake upset Virginia, and then he followed that up by grabbing five or more receptions in the last four games of the year, including the bowl game.

He finished the year by leading the Deacs in both receptions, at 40, and total receiving yards, at 611. This season, he will look to be a more consistent #1 guy week in and week out. That jump will be key to Wake establishing itself offensively under quarterback Robby Ashford.

Two other returning receivers, Jack Foley and Bryce Kania, will look to take on a bigger role after not seeing the field much last season. Foley had an impressive 64-yard touchdown reception in the bowl game and will look to build off that momentum.

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark III (0) on a run play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The leading rushing bell-cow Demond Claiborne is no longer an option for the Deacs. They will now turn to Ty Clark III, who was Claiborne's backup last season. Even in a more limited role, Clark showed his potential. He averaged 4.3 yards per attempt on 75 carries along with three rushing touchdowns. He also showed his potential in the passing game with 17 receptions for 209 yards.

In the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Clark notched 91 yards on the ground and 73 yards through the air. The challenge for him this season will be taking over as the lead man in the running back room. Look for him to be a factor both on the ground and through the air.

The Newcomers

Arkansas wide receiver Kam Shanks (15) catches the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As far as the passing game goes, it is safe to say that Gio Lopez will have a plethora of new targets to work with, most acquired through the transfer portal. Slot receiver Kam Shanks is probably the one that most jumps off the page. Coming in from Arkansas, Shanks had 9 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown last season in a crowded receiver room. The year before that, Shanks was at UAB, where he grabbed 62 receptions for 656 yards along with six receiving touchdowns. Shanks had a great spring, and Deac fans should look out for him to be a focal point in this passing attack.

Chase Tyler also comes in from Duke as another guy who was buried in a deep wide receiver room. Last season, he had just four receptions for 120 yards. However, his measurables really stand out. At 6'2, 200 pounds, look for Tyler to be a weapon on the outside for Gio Lopez. Ny Carr was a highly-touted recruit who transfers in from Miami looking to make a splash after a quieter season with the Canes. Wondame Davis Jr. comes in after two seasons at UTEP with an average of 23.5 yards per reception last year. Look for him to potentially be a major deep-ball threat.

When looking for the type of player like Chris Barnes from last year's offense, incoming freshman Elijah Otieno certainly fits that mold. At 5'9 and 160 pounds, the speedy receiver made his presence felt in spring ball and could see a good amount of action come the fall.

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back KD Daniels (21) celebrates a play in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as running backs go, two transfers with different styles look to make a splash. Sawyer Seidl transferred in from North Dakota as a smaller and quicker backfield option. He logged 897 yards on 188 carries last season. KD Daniels comes in from Florida, where he notched 28 carries for 120 yards. The 6'0, 203 power back looks to take a bigger step in this Wake offense.

The versatility of the running back room should be a key to the offensive success, with lots of different bodies and styles to throw on the field at any given time. Talented freshman Deuce Lawrence and returning redshirt freshman Jamar Searcy will also look to earn touches amongst the running backs.