Wake Forest vs Florida State- Line, Preview and Predictions

No. 22 Wake Forest is set to face their second consecutive ranked opponent this weekend in a road battle against No. 23 Florida State. Check out our staff’s predictions for the game along with other important gameday information below.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and will continue to make its way up the coast in the coming days. Florida State has canceled class this week due to the storm, but Saturday's game is set to be played in Tallahassee as scheduled.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 3:30 pm

TV: ABC

Weather: Sunny, high of 86 degrees

Spread: Florida State -7 (-108), Wake Forest +7 (-113)

Moneyline: Florida State (-265), Wake Forest (+205)

O/U: 64.5

Essex Thayer:

The Pick: Wake Forest ML, Over 64.5

While the weather may be a concern for this one, it is equally worrisome that Florida State is not the team that suffered a demoralizing 35-14 defeat to Wake Forest last year. With Jordan Travis now the full time quarterback, the Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per game (503). Even scarier for a Deacons team that tends to start slow — Florida State jumps at their opponent fast, scoring 55 first-quarter points this season. However, Wake Forest responded well last week after going down 14-0, and I think they’ll find their footing quickly in this one. If this game were in Winston-Salem, I think it would be comfortable, but with the weather and uncertain travel being an impact, give me the Deacs in a close one.

Wake Forest 34, Florida State 31

READ: Wake Forest Puts Clemson Behind Them, Turns to Florida State

Ben Conroy:

The Pick: Wake Forest +6.5, Under 64.5

This will be Wake Forest’s fourth consecutive week facing a dual-threat quarterback. The Deacs struggled to keep guys like D.J. Uiagalelei and Kaidon Salter in the pocket, giving up long QB runs against both Clemson and Liberty. FSU QB Jordan Travis has been red-hot lately, and I’m not sure the Deacs have an answer for him. Though the Wake Forest receivers have the edge over a vulnerable FSU secondary, I think the challenge of going on the road to face a second consecutive ranked opponent will prove too much for the Deacs. Wake covers but loses a close one.

Florida State 31, Wake Forest 28

READ: DT Kobie Turner: "We Want to be ACC Champions"

Jack McKenney:



The Pick: Wake Forest ML, Under 64.5

Saturday is a statement game for the Demon Deacons. The Noles are strong on both sides of the ball, and this is going to be a game that is won in the trenches. The FSU run game is legit — they lined up toe-to-toe with LSU and rushed for 132 yards. However, after last week’s game against Clemson, Wake displayed the strength of their rushing offense and defense. Wake did a solid job containing Will Shipley, and if you can run the ball against the Clemson front of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, you can do it against anyone. I’ve got the Deacs in a low scoring affair.

Wake Forest 16, Florida State 13

Ben Remis:

The Pick: Wake Forest ML, Under 64.5

Wake Forest has struggled in post-Clemson matchups in the Dave Clawson era — they’re 2-6 in those games over the past eight seasons. However, unlike previous years, this Wake team is relatively healthy, and they truly fought Clemson till the bitter end. Florida State’s defense is vulnerable — they gave up almost 500 yards to a 2-2 Louisville team that has failed to take care of the ball all season. The Noles have taken care of business in short games so far, and Jordan Travis is a top-notch dual-threat QB, but the Demon Deacons are their first ranked opponent of the season. Because of Wake’s advantage at wide receiver and confidence heading into Tallahassee, I believe Wake Forest will beat Florida State for the third year in a row– tying Wake’s longest streak (2006-2008) in a rivalry that first began in 1956.

Wake Forest 35, Florida State 24

Sam Rausch:

The Pick: Wake Forest ML, Over 64.5

Florida State is having its best season in more than 5 years, and they will be looking to keep their perfect season alive in what should be one of the most exciting matchups of the weekend. With Jordan Travis at the helm, Florida State has been able to capture multiple one score victories — against LSU and Louisville. Averaging 503.8 yards per game offensively, the Noles will put points on the board against Wake Forest. Hartman and the offense are built for shootouts, and the Demon Deacons will be locked in after the devastating double-overtime loss to Clemson. The Deacs will get back on track here against the Noles.

Wake Forest 42, Florida State 38

Eliot Leadem:

The Pick: Wake Forest ML, Under 64.5

This matchup hasn’t featured two ranked teams since 2008, when No. 18 Wake beat No. 24 Florida State 12-3 in Tallahassee, with QB Riley Skinner at the helm. This should be a great showdown between experienced quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Jordan Travis, two of the top talents in the conference. The Wake secondary felt the absence of DBs Caelen Carson and Coby Davis vs Clemson, and things won’t be much easier against a dynamic Florida State offense that ranks third in the conference in passing yards. I expect the defensive backs to step up and play much better in this one, with a strong week of practice under their belt. Forcing turnovers will be key in this game to get a win on the road, and while Travis has only thrown one interception so far this season, that will change if Rondell Bothroyd and the rest of the pass rushers can make him uncomfortable.

Wake Forest 28, Florida State 23

