Wake Forest vs Missouri: Keys to the Game

Read our preview and predictions for the game here.

Wake Forest will look to finish its season at 8-5 with a win over Missouri in Friday night’s Gasparilla Bowl. The Deacs are playing in a bowl game for the seventh-straight year, and the final of quarterback Sam Hartman’s career in Winston-Salem.

In order for the Deacs to send Hartman and others out on a high note, they will need several things to play out in their favor. Let’s analyze the keys to the game.

Success in the Run Game

With several key Missouri defensive players out Friday, Wake Forest must take advantage of the inexperience up front and focus on exploiting the run game.

With defensive ends DJ Coleman and Elijah McGuire both opting to skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, the Deacs will need to test the Tigers’ inexperienced defensive front.

READ: Missouri Players to Watch in Gasparilla Bowl

Despite the loss of Christian Turner to the transfer portal, sophomore running back Justice Ellison is fully capable of serving as the workhorse back with sophomore Quinton Cooley aiding in relief.

This year, Ellison logged 149 carries for 643 yards and 5 touchdowns. If he can replicate his early season success and rush for 80+ yards on the ground, the Deacs will be in prime position to win the Gasparilla Bowl.

Contain Brady Cook

Sophomore quarterback Brady Cook is coming off a career outing, where he threw for 242 yards and a touchdown in a rivalry win over Arkansas, while tacking on 138 rushing yards and a score .

Wake Forest has struggled to contain dual-threat quarterbacks this season, allowing Drake Maye to rush for 71 yards and a score and Malik Cunningham to find the end zone twice on the ground.

If Cook can parlay his recent success into another memorable performance against Wake Forest, the Deacs could find themselves reeling defensively and have a hard time playing catch up. Both sides of the ball tend to play their best football when Wake Forest starts with a lead.

Limit Penalties and Mental Errors

After a promising 6-1 start to the year, Wake Forest has stumbled to a 1-4 finish in their final five games.This is in large part due to an abundance of mistakes and miscues by the Deacs' offense.

READ: Behind Enemy Lines - Q&A with Missouri Football Writer

A stunning eight second-half turnovers against Louisville initiated a collapse from the Deacs. The 48-21 loss to Louisville then set the tone for the next four games, with Wake Forest suffering losses to NC State, UNC, and Duke to close the year.

In Hartman’s final game in the black and gold, he will need to eliminate any mental errors and show poise in the pocket. The offense can not turn the ball over more than once.

As a whole team, the Deacs will need to play disciplined football on Friday to leave Tampa with a trophy.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content