Wake Forest Football: Missouri Players to Watch in Gasparilla Bowl

In their first ever matchup, Wake Forest will take on the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Friday at 6:30pm.

Wake Forest finished the year with a 7-5 record, Missouri 6-6. The Tigers have momentum on their side, as they ended the season with back-to-back wins over New Mexico State and Arkansas, while the Deacs skidded to a 1-4 finish in their final five contests.

READ: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri - Line, Preview and Predictions

Let's take a look at Missouri’s players to watch below.

QB Brady Cook

In his first season as the starter, sophomore Brady Cook has proven to be the real deal. Boasting a true dual-threat identity, Cook can do it all for Mizzou.

On the ground, Cook is the second leading rusher for the Tigers. On 125 attempts, Cook has rushed for 547 yards (4.4 YPC) and six touchdowns. Through the air, Cook has completed 65.7% of passes for 2,509 yards, 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

In his most recent outing against Arkansas, Cook posted a career-high 380 total yards and two touchdowns.

Cook’s unique skill set will be tough to contain, but with top wide receiver Dominic Lovett entering the transfer portal, Cook will need to be at his best on Friday to outduel Sam Hartman.

WR Luther Burden III

True freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III is Missouri’s second highest-ranked commit all-time, and has proven he is worthy of the ranking.

Appearing in 11 games in his first season, the former five-star recruit has hauled in 38 catches for 329 yards (8.7 YPC) and 6 touchdowns.

READ: Wake Forest vs Missouri Preview - Opt-outs, Stats, Key Players and Season Overviews

Serving as the top receiver on Friday alongside senior Barrett Banister, Burden’s contribution will be critical to the outcome of the game.

Burden’s electrifying athleticism serves as a mismatch for any Wake Forest defensive back, especially considering the uncertainty at secondary. Gavin Holmes and JJ Roberts, who both committed to new schools in the transfer portal, are expected to play. The question is how much.

LB Ty’Ron Hopper

The junior linebacker from Shelby, NC has proven to be a reliable fixture for the Tigers’ defense after transferring from Florida this offseason. If Hopper can effectively pressure Hartman and force a turnover, he will give the Tigers the advantage in this matchup.

In his first year with Mizzou, Hopper has collected 65 tackles (54 solo), three sacks, a forced fumble, two pass deflections and an interception.

READ: Wake Forest Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Combined with his stint as a Florida Gator, Hopper has totaled 142 tackles (92 solo), six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his career.

Hopper’s production is irreplaceable and with several of the top defensive players out for Mizzou, look for Hopper to have a massive role

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content