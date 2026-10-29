Wake Forest's Latest Bowl Projections Include College Football Playoff Matchup
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Believe it or not, Wake Forest’s latest bowl projection is about as glamorous as it gets.
This time last year, the Demon Deacons were hoping to secure a postseason invitation to one of the sport’s less celebrated bowl games. This year, however, the College Football Playoff is firmly in Wake Forest’s sights. Yes, the same program that entered 2026 with relatively modest national expectations now has a legitimate opportunity to compete for a national championship.
And with the Deacs sitting at 6-1 and ranked No. 14 in the AP poll, the possibility is no longer some ridiculous fantasy. Jake Dickert’s team has earned its place in the conversation, although the remaining schedule will determine whether that conversation leads anywhere exciting.
Where Will Wake Forest Go Bowling?
According to ESPN’s latest bowl projections, Kyle Bonagura has Wake Forest earning the No. 10 seed in the College Football Playoff and traveling to Provo, Utah, to face No. 7 BYU in the first round.
That would send the Demon Deacons to LaVell Edwards Stadium, one of college football’s more intimidating environments, for what would undoubtedly be the biggest game of the program’s history. Not exactly a disappointing destination for a team that wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the playoff picture.
Bonagura’s projection has BYU advancing past Wake Forest, but simply earning an invitation would represent an extraordinary achievement for Dickert in his second season leading the program.
His ESPN colleague, Mark Schlabach, isn’t quite as optimistic.
Schlabach projects Wake Forest to face Oregon in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. That’s hardly an insulting consolation prize, particularly against a program with Oregon’s national profile, but it would represent a significant departure from the possibilities currently being discussed in Winston-Salem.
Where Does Wake Forest On SI Project the Demon Deacons to Go Bowling?
The answer depends almost entirely on what happens over the next several weeks.
If Wake Forest wins out and captures the ACC championship, most likely requiring a victory over Miami, it would secure an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff. Considering the Demon Deacons' current form and remaining schedule, that scenario isn't unreasonable.
A loss along the way, however, could complicate matters. Wake Forest doesn't possess the margin for error enjoyed by some of the country's traditional powers, particularly when the selection committee begins comparing teams with similar records.
Should the Deacs miss the playoff, Wake Forest On SI projects a matchup with Houston in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, although the postseason picture remains fluid.
Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.Follow sethdowdle