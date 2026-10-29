Wake Forest's Latest Bowl Projections Include College Football Playoff Matchup

Believe it or not, Wake Forest’s latest bowl projection is about as glamorous as it gets.

This time last year, the Demon Deacons were hoping to secure a postseason invitation to one of the sport’s less celebrated bowl games. This year, however, the College Football Playoff is firmly in Wake Forest’s sights. Yes, the same program that entered 2026 with relatively modest national expectations now has a legitimate opportunity to compete for a national championship.

And with the Deacs sitting at 6-1 and ranked No. 14 in the AP poll, the possibility is no longer some ridiculous fantasy. Jake Dickert’s team has earned its place in the conversation, although the remaining schedule will determine whether that conversation leads anywhere exciting.

Where Will Wake Forest Go Bowling?

Oct 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) prepares to take the field against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s latest bowl projections, Kyle Bonagura has Wake Forest earning the No. 10 seed in the College Football Playoff and traveling to Provo, Utah, to face No. 7 BYU in the first round.

That would send the Demon Deacons to LaVell Edwards Stadium, one of college football’s more intimidating environments, for what would undoubtedly be the biggest game of the program’s history. Not exactly a disappointing destination for a team that wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the playoff picture.

Bonagura’s projection has BYU advancing past Wake Forest, but simply earning an invitation would represent an extraordinary achievement for Dickert in his second season leading the program.

His ESPN colleague, Mark Schlabach, isn’t quite as optimistic.

Schlabach projects Wake Forest to face Oregon in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. That’s hardly an insulting consolation prize, particularly against a program with Oregon’s national profile, but it would represent a significant departure from the possibilities currently being discussed in Winston-Salem.

Where Does Wake Forest On SI Project the Demon Deacons to Go Bowling?

Oct 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Langston Hardy (11) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jackson Brousseau with teammate Gabe Kirschke (10) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer depends almost entirely on what happens over the next several weeks.

If Wake Forest wins out and captures the ACC championship, most likely requiring a victory over Miami, it would secure an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff. Considering the Demon Deacons' current form and remaining schedule, that scenario isn't unreasonable.

A loss along the way, however, could complicate matters. Wake Forest doesn't possess the margin for error enjoyed by some of the country's traditional powers, particularly when the selection committee begins comparing teams with similar records.

Should the Deacs miss the playoff, Wake Forest On SI projects a matchup with Houston in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, although the postseason picture remains fluid.