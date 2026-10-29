Wake Forest Kickoff Time and Schedule Announced Against Merrimack

The ACC has announced Week 10 kickoff times. Wake Forest plays Virginia this weekend, but next week, the Deacons face Merrimack on Saturday, November 7. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET at Allegacy Financial Stadium. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

The two programs have never faced each other before, making their upcoming matchup the first in history. Wake Forest enters as one of the best teams in the ACC, while the Warriors of Merrimack are looking to pull off a huge upset that could help advance their program further and get them some national recognition. Both teams have plenty to play for, and the Deacons cannot afford to take this Merrimack game for granted.

Merrimack's Shaky Season

As an independent school in the FCS, Merrimack had hopes this season to show they could be competitive despite not having a conference. Their hopes were put to the test immediately against Rhode Island, which the Rams handily defeated the Warriors with a final score of 34-7. This was an early sign of how Merrimack's season would start off.

They faced several talented FCS teams, including No. 1-ranked Tarleton State, but overall, Merrimack has not shown they can win games against top opponents. They are fresh off a win against New Hampshire at home and have the chance to build more momentum this weekend when they face off against Wagner on Halloween.

2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)

Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)

Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)

Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville (W, 30-27)

Oct. 3 vs. Stanford (W, 57-3)

Oct. 10 at NC State, (W, 38-14)

Oct. 17 at Cal, (W, 41-7)

Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2

Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Nov. 14 at No. 22 SMU, TBA

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. Duke, TBA

What's Next for Wake

The Demon Deacons face up against the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend at Allegacy Financial Stadium. This should pose a tough test for the Deacons before they face the Warriors next week. This game will be important for the Deacons to continue gaining momentum and confidence, as the following week they have their toughest and most anticipated challenge of the season when they travel to Dallas to face SMU.