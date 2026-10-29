Wake Forest Kickoff Time and Schedule Announced Against Merrimack
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The ACC has announced Week 10 kickoff times. Wake Forest plays Virginia this weekend, but next week, the Deacons face Merrimack on Saturday, November 7. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET at Allegacy Financial Stadium. The game will be televised on ACC Network.
The two programs have never faced each other before, making their upcoming matchup the first in history. Wake Forest enters as one of the best teams in the ACC, while the Warriors of Merrimack are looking to pull off a huge upset that could help advance their program further and get them some national recognition. Both teams have plenty to play for, and the Deacons cannot afford to take this Merrimack game for granted.
Merrimack's Shaky Season
As an independent school in the FCS, Merrimack had hopes this season to show they could be competitive despite not having a conference. Their hopes were put to the test immediately against Rhode Island, which the Rams handily defeated the Warriors with a final score of 34-7. This was an early sign of how Merrimack's season would start off.
They faced several talented FCS teams, including No. 1-ranked Tarleton State, but overall, Merrimack has not shown they can win games against top opponents. They are fresh off a win against New Hampshire at home and have the chance to build more momentum this weekend when they face off against Wagner on Halloween.
2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)
Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)
Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)
Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville (W, 30-27)
Oct. 3 vs. Stanford (W, 57-3)
Oct. 10 at NC State, (W, 38-14)
Oct. 17 at Cal, (W, 41-7)
Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2
Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Nov. 14 at No. 22 SMU, TBA
Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, TBA
Nov. 28 vs. Duke, TBA
What's Next for Wake
The Demon Deacons face up against the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend at Allegacy Financial Stadium. This should pose a tough test for the Deacons before they face the Warriors next week. This game will be important for the Deacons to continue gaining momentum and confidence, as the following week they have their toughest and most anticipated challenge of the season when they travel to Dallas to face SMU.
Alex is a junior at Wake Forest University. He is studying decision analytics and computer science, and he’s interested in everything relating to sports. He was born and raised in East Greenwich, a small town in the smallest state, Rhode Island. His specialty is basketball, enjoying both playing and writing about the sport. The majority of his articles when he was a staff writer for The Old Gold and Black were basketball articles. When not writing or studying for his difficult coursework, Alex likes to spend time with friends and family and exercising.Follow alexgendron88