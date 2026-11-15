Was Wake Forest's Defense the Star of the Show Against SMU?

The Wake Forest offense has played phenomenally all season. They have accumulated the second-highest average yards per game in the ACC. SMU also has a really high-powered offense with a quarterback very capable of stacking up yards and touchdowns. That is why everyone had this matchup pegged as a shootout. The question was who would outscore their opponent, and the defense was getting less attention going in because of these two high-powered offenses.

However, after the beatdown in Dallas, many walked away impressed by how well Wake Forest played defensively. We have seen all the signs in recent weeks, holding their three prior opponents to seven points or fewer, but the talent on SMU's offense overshadowed this.

Kevin Jennings was 16-1 in his SMU career at Gerald J. Ford Stadium prior to this game. To contain him, it would take a special group and a special type of effort. That is exactly what Wake Forest's defense showed on Saturday afternoon in Dallas. They did not just contain the high-powered SMU offense; they stymied it with physicality and relentless effort.

Coming into this game, SMU had not scored fewer than 20 points in a game all season; the Deacs' offense held them to just seven. This is an incredible achievement that cannot go unnoticed. Many big plays early in the game were key in knocking SMU off their rhythm and maintaining control.

Linebackers Making Plays

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The linebackers played excellently and made big plays in big moments to help this defense get off the field. In the first quarter, Aiden Hall came away with a huge interception as SMU was moving the ball into Wake territory. It was a huge play to keep SMU off the board and give the ball back to the offense.

Frank Cusano made the next big play for the defense in the second quarter. He landed a big hit, which resulted in a fumble and a Wake recovery in SMU territory. This set up another Wake touchdown that only took five plays by the offense. Both of these plays in the first half were huge at grabbing momentum.

Stopping the Run

When facing a big-time opposing quarterback, you cannot let him get comfortable by establishing the run game. Wake stopped the SMU run game the entire contest and did not allow them to get anything going on the ground. SMU was only able to rush for 35 yards in the first half and 66 for the game.

This was quite a contrast to Wake's 286 yards on the ground and was a major difference-maker in the game. The interior linemen did an excellent job of stuffing run gaps early, including Dallas Afalava, Matt Herron, and Zach Lohavichan, which was big on some fourth-down-and-short situations.

Overall, Wake's defense has been a dominant force that has not been talked about a ton, but deserves major praise and attention. They now allow the fewest average yards and the fewest points to opposing offenses in the ACC.

More big games are going to come down the pipeline for this team, as they are on the precipice of an ACC Championship appearance. The offense will continue to function at an extremely high level, led by Heisman candidate Gio Lopez, but this team is so dominant because of its great balance. They have an elite defense that can wreak havoc, and they showed just that against SMU on Saturday.