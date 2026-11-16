Like clockwork, the Demon Deacons took care of another opponent by a considerable margin. With a statement win on the road, Wake Forest now has their eyes fully set on the possibility of an ACC Championship. Entering this game, Gio Lopez has shown why he is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. Let's break down Lopez's performance in North Dallas.

Lopez vs. the Mustangs

It took Gio Lopez no time to make a major impact on the game. Spreading the Mustang defense out, Lopez was able to move the Deacs down the field with ease on the first drive. The second drive led to a fearful moment the Deacs aren't used to. Slightly overthrowing Hernandez, the Mustangs appeared to have picked off Lopez for just the second time this season. After review, the Demon Deacons were relieved by a final verdict of incomplete.

The Demon Deacon defense punished the Mustangs. Knowing SMU was on the field longer than they would have liked, Lopez kept the ball on the ground for the second touchdown drive of the game. While you might expect the Deacs to keep running the ball, Gio Lopez had other ideas.

Easily picking apart the defense the entire drive, Gio Lopez then went for the deep shot. With the offensive line holding for the perfect amount of time, Lopez finds Hernandez on the post route; touchdown, Deacs.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Gio Lopez refused to take his foot off the gas. Rushing for two more touchdowns, Lopez showed his versatility against a top ACC opponent. There was nothing that could stop the freight train dressed in white, gold, and black. By halftime, the Deacs led 42-0.

Wake Forest and Gio Lopez showed every reason they are one of the best teams in the country. Heading into this game, the Mustangs were favored to win. With this game being SMU's homecoming and a deciding game for the ACC Championship, the Mustangs had everything on the line.

After just one drive in the second half, Gio Lopez took the rest of the day off. The damage had been done, and Gio Lopez showed yet again why he should be considered for the Heisman.

With that being said, here is Gio Lopez's updated report card.

Extra Credit

The season is not over, and if the Deacs want a chance at the CFP, they must remain perfect down the stretch. Heading into a matchup against Georgia Tech, Gio Lopez cannot slow down.