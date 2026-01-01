Wake Forest Coach Dickert Describes the Season With One Particular Word

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) have an opportunity to do something only three other teams in program history have done - win nine games in a season. To do so, the Deacs must get past the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The game will be played on Friday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Thursday morning, at the Duke's Mayo Bowl Media Day, head coach Jake Dickert, along with five players, met with members of the media to discuss the bowl game and to reflect on the season. Wake Forest On SI was there, and we were able to ask Coach Dickert and each player the same question: what one word would summarize their season?

Head Coach Jake Dickert Says the Season Is "Joyful"

For Coach Dickert, the word he chose was "Joyful."

Head coach Jake Dickert and safety Nick Andersen (45) embrace after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies, Oct. 4, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

"The biggest thing I try to tell the coaches is 'joyful,' " Dickert said. "In college football, you choose where your mind goes and where you focus. I could give you a laundry list and dissertation on things that are messed up. But I am really having a great time, and I really enjoy our football team, our seniors, our leaders, and the way Wake Forest has accepted us and our family into their program and community. I am just happy to go out with these guys in the right way. "

In addition to talking about how joyful and happy he is, Coach Dickert added how proud he was of the team and all of their accomplishments.

"Do you want to be a champion in the game?" Dickert asked. "Or do you want to participate in the game? I think our guys want to go out on the right note. We are building champions of men. I’m just really proud of this team and how it’s come together. They’ve changed. They’ve adapted. I’m proud of this team and the mental makeup of it. "

Nick Andersen and Devin Kylany Believe the Season Was "Special"

Defensive Back Nick Andersen and Center Devin Kylany described the season as "special."

Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen celebrates after the walk-off win against SMU. With a on Saturday, the Deacs can go bowling this postseason. | Evan Harris - Wake Forest On SI

"Just special," said Andersen. "It was a longer time here than I expected, but I wouldn’t trade any day or any moment for anything else. I’m truly blessed to just great people around me. Not just my teammates, my coaches, the faculty, the people at Wake – it’s been very, very special."

He added, when asked about how special playing in a bowl game is, There are a lot of players out there sitting on a couch and don’t have the opportunity to play (in a bowl game). It means a lot to our team."

For Kylany, a senior transfer who came from Washington State with Coach Dickert, he also said the year and the team were special.

"It’s special," he said. "It’s a good group of guys. It’s the way they attack Monday workouts, Thursday practices, Friday walk-throughs. It's special."

Langston Hardy Believes "Consistency" Was Key

Defensive lineman Langston Hardy chose the word "consistency" to describe the season.

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) is tacked after a run by Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Langston Hardy (11) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"I would say consistency," Hardy said. "We had our same message, but after that first week, it was a little of a shock. We made adjustments. But we had a consistent year once we bought into our specific message."

This Season, This Team Are "Legendary" per Davaughn Patterson

Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) runs with the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Defensive Back Davaughn Patterson went a different direction when asked what word described the season. He chose the word "legendary" because of the accomplishments this team has made. Only three other teams in Wake Forest history have won nine games. Patterson said that what this team has already done is legendary, but if they were to get that ninth win, they would be legendary for years to come. He thinks that a bowl game win this season will just set the trajectory for the program in the years to come.

"Belief" Is the Sentiment for Carlos Hernandez

For wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who had a breakout season, especially as the season progressed, he said that his word was "belief."

Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez (8) scores an 88-yard punt return touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers, Nov. 8, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

"Belief, Belief, Belief," Hernandez said. "It’s a sentiment we have in our team, and it’s something Coach Dickert wanted to instill in ourselves. It’s not just knowing that the team is going to do good, but believe that everyone is going to get the job done. Believe that we have the team to get it done. And I believe that’s what we did. "

What's Next for the Demon Deacons

The Duke's Mayo Bowl will be played on Friday, January 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, in Charlotte, North Carolina. It can be seen on ESPN.

Recommended Articles