Wake Forest Coach Dickert Describes the Season With One Particular Word
In this story:
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) have an opportunity to do something only three other teams in program history have done - win nine games in a season. To do so, the Deacs must get past the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The game will be played on Friday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
On Thursday morning, at the Duke's Mayo Bowl Media Day, head coach Jake Dickert, along with five players, met with members of the media to discuss the bowl game and to reflect on the season. Wake Forest On SI was there, and we were able to ask Coach Dickert and each player the same question: what one word would summarize their season?
Head Coach Jake Dickert Says the Season Is "Joyful"
For Coach Dickert, the word he chose was "Joyful."
"The biggest thing I try to tell the coaches is 'joyful,' " Dickert said. "In college football, you choose where your mind goes and where you focus. I could give you a laundry list and dissertation on things that are messed up. But I am really having a great time, and I really enjoy our football team, our seniors, our leaders, and the way Wake Forest has accepted us and our family into their program and community. I am just happy to go out with these guys in the right way. "
In addition to talking about how joyful and happy he is, Coach Dickert added how proud he was of the team and all of their accomplishments.
"Do you want to be a champion in the game?" Dickert asked. "Or do you want to participate in the game? I think our guys want to go out on the right note. We are building champions of men. I’m just really proud of this team and how it’s come together. They’ve changed. They’ve adapted. I’m proud of this team and the mental makeup of it. "
Nick Andersen and Devin Kylany Believe the Season Was "Special"
Defensive Back Nick Andersen and Center Devin Kylany described the season as "special."
"Just special," said Andersen. "It was a longer time here than I expected, but I wouldn’t trade any day or any moment for anything else. I’m truly blessed to just great people around me. Not just my teammates, my coaches, the faculty, the people at Wake – it’s been very, very special."
He added, when asked about how special playing in a bowl game is, There are a lot of players out there sitting on a couch and don’t have the opportunity to play (in a bowl game). It means a lot to our team."
For Kylany, a senior transfer who came from Washington State with Coach Dickert, he also said the year and the team were special.
"It’s special," he said. "It’s a good group of guys. It’s the way they attack Monday workouts, Thursday practices, Friday walk-throughs. It's special."
Langston Hardy Believes "Consistency" Was Key
Defensive lineman Langston Hardy chose the word "consistency" to describe the season.
"I would say consistency," Hardy said. "We had our same message, but after that first week, it was a little of a shock. We made adjustments. But we had a consistent year once we bought into our specific message."
This Season, This Team Are "Legendary" per Davaughn Patterson
Defensive Back Davaughn Patterson went a different direction when asked what word described the season. He chose the word "legendary" because of the accomplishments this team has made. Only three other teams in Wake Forest history have won nine games. Patterson said that what this team has already done is legendary, but if they were to get that ninth win, they would be legendary for years to come. He thinks that a bowl game win this season will just set the trajectory for the program in the years to come.
"Belief" Is the Sentiment for Carlos Hernandez
For wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who had a breakout season, especially as the season progressed, he said that his word was "belief."
"Belief, Belief, Belief," Hernandez said. "It’s a sentiment we have in our team, and it’s something Coach Dickert wanted to instill in ourselves. It’s not just knowing that the team is going to do good, but believe that everyone is going to get the job done. Believe that we have the team to get it done. And I believe that’s what we did. "
What's Next for the Demon Deacons
The Duke's Mayo Bowl will be played on Friday, January 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, in Charlotte, North Carolina. It can be seen on ESPN.
Recommended Articles
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of both the TCU Horned Frogs On SI and Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all sports at both schools. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.