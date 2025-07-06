Who Is Jake Dickert? New Wake Forest Football Coach Brings Change
For the first time in over a decade, Wake Forest football introduces a new head football coach. Jake Dickert comes to Winston-Salem after four years atop the Washington State football program. In an age of immense uncertainty in college football, one thing is certain: change is afoot at Wake Forest.
Dave Clawson brought the Demon Deacons to heights not seen in 15 years and, before that, ever. The 2021 season was among the program's best as Sam Hartman and the slow mesh offense befuddled opponents, and Wake finished 11-3. But back-to-back 4-8 seasons forced the hand of a patient athletic department, and Clawson parted ways with the program.
So what can you expect this fall as Dickert takes charge? What will the offense and defense look like under his support staff? Let's investigate.
Jake Dickert Coaching History Before Wake Forest
Off the back of an offensive head coach in Clawson, Dickert's background is in defense. After years of experience in the high plains (stints at South Dakota, Minnesota State, and South Dakota State), Wyoming promoted its safeties coach to defensive coordinator. Dickert, mentored by longtime Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl, led Wyoming's defense to a 15th-place national rank in points per drive surrendered.
It didn't take long for the country to notice, and Washington State, headed by Nick Rolovich, brought Dickert on as defensive coordinator. He improved the Cougars from 103rd in points per drive to 40th by 2021. Rolovich was ousted from Wazzu, and Dickert was promoted to interim head coach. He won three of Wazzu's final five regular-season games and wound up in the Sun Bowl; Wazzu stripped the interim tag, and Dickert began his tenure as full-time head coach.
In four seasons, Dickert compiled a 23-20 record (.534) and led the Cougars to three bowl games. Last season proved to be his best work, going 8-4 in the regular season and, thanks to a savvy offensive coordinator hire in Ben Arbuckle, helped establish QB John Mateer (now at Oklahoma) as a household name.
Wake Forest made the move to bring Dickert in December – just two days after Clawson resigned.
- Head coaching experience: 5th season (four at Washington State)
- Notable previous stops: DC, Washington State (2020-21); DC, Wyoming (2019)
- Began coaching: 2007 at Division-III Wisconsin-Stevens Point
- Playing experience: QB/WR at Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2002-07)
- Home town: Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Dickert Makes Two New Coordinator Moves
OC Rob Ezell brings new offense to Wake Forest
Dickert's best move in Pullman was hiring Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to conduct his offense. Stemming from the Zach Kittley tree (which now includes Arbuckle and Drew Hollingshead), Arbuckle led Washington State to a top-20 scoring finish in 2024. Arbuckle left for Oklahoma after the season.
With his inaugural staff in Winston-Salem, Dickert hired South Alabama offensive coordinator Rob Ezell. Last season, Ezell led the Jaguars to a top-30 finish offensively, scoring the 27th-most points per drive in the FBS. He brings a spread tempo system that utilizes a quarterback's athleticism when it's available (see: Gio Lopez).
Though Ezell favors spread looks, his system centers around an effective run game. Last year in Mobile, two rushers eclipsed 800 yards (Fluff Bothwell and Kentrel Bullock) while the QB, Lopez, rushed for over 450 yards. Off the run, Ezell builds an effective run-pass option (RPO) scheme that utilizes high-efficiency passes.
Perhaps not as instantly recognizable as Clawson's slow mesh, Ezell uses many of the same concepts.
DC Scottie Hazelton adds decades of FBS experience
Dickert turned to the SEC and one of college football's most notable programs to make his defensive coordinator hire. Scottie Hazelton spent last season at Texas and the previous four years as the DC at Michigan State. Hazelton has led Kansas State and Nevada's defenses at the FBS level, North Dakota State's defense at the FCS level, and spent time in the NFL (Jaguars) and Division-II (Missouri Southern), across a 30-year career.
Hazelton primarily utilizes the 4-2-5 defense, a common personnel base used in today's college football. However, expect multiple fronts and a mix of coverages against ACC offenses that vary wildly in tendency.
The general rule of thumb is that defenses take two seasons to fully install. Unlike offenses that can be turned around in one offseason, defense takes more time. Last year's unit finished 107th in points per drive allowed and this year's number may be closer to that figure. Judgement should be reserved until mid-next season.
Hazelton offers a depth of knowledge that spans across four decades and his addition to the coaching staff provides valuable experience.
The Bottom Line
Wake Forest is accustomed to long-term projects. Clawson didn't field a bowl-eligible team until Year 3, and Jim Grobe didn't win eight games until Year 6; even Jim Caldwell received eight years (the less said about it, the better). Dickert took four seasons to put Washington State into a really competitive position.
Ezell brings a new-look offense that has proven success. He'll focus on an effective run game using spread sets and RPO. Hazelton provides experience that few available coordinators in college football do. His 4-2-5 system is designed to combat RPO-heavy offenses in the ACC but is also multiple to adjust to a variety of systems Wake Forest will see.
Success isn't guaranteed nor expected in Year 0. This coaching staff features a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. Dickert has made numerous strong hires in his tenure at Wazzu. Expect the same at Wake Forest, but temper expectations in 2025.
