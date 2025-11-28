Deacon Dreams Reach One More Critical Point as Wake Forest Takes on Duke
This is now our sixth issue of "Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better). We will preview upcoming matchups and talk about projections for the rest of the season. Wake is now officially bowl eligible! We will share their most likely paths with you.
The Deacs blew through their senior day game against Delaware, winning 52-14. It was the first time Wake scored 50 points in a game this season, which is quite a remarkable improvement from the offensive woes this team was facing midseason. During the offensive slumps, the defense held firm and played outstanding to give this team some big wins. Now it looks like all three units are thriving, going into the final week of the regular season.
We have been covering Wake Forest's bowl chances throughout the entire second half of the season, and now, going into the final week, it is all about which bowl game the Deacs will be selected for. The Deacs have eight wins and could make it nine against the Blue Devils with a chance for a ten-win season.
Projections continue to vary when it comes to Wake's bowl placement. ESPN either has Wake going to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso against Arizona or the Go Bowling Military Bowl in Annapolis against Navy. CBS Sports has Wake Forest heading to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York to face Minnesota. Let's take a look at the last matchup of the regular season and how things could shake up depending on the result.
11/29 at Duke
The Demon Deacons will cap off their season with a rivalry game in Durham. Jake Dickert got his first rivalry victory under his belt by beating UNC. Now, he will get a chance to do it again against the Blue Devils. Duke has been a difficult team to read all season. They started slow before seeming to hit their stride, and then suffered back-to-back losses to UConn and Virginia. Now, though, they are coming off a big rivalry victory of their own against the North Carolina Tar Heels. This should give them some momentum going into this rivalry challenge.
Duke QB Darian Mensah will be one of the best QBs that Wake has faced this season. He is a great playmaker, and the defense will definitely have its hands full. However, whenever the pressure has ramped up, we have seen this defense do nothing but thrive. I expect them to come out again and play connected with a lot of confidence, especially with the offensive resurgence. Give me the Deacs to close out the regular season with a W.
Prediction
Wake Forest 24 - Duke 17
Wake Forest now 9-3
Bowl Projections:
This game certainly continues to loom large when it comes to bowl implications. Duke clinched bowl eligibility with their rivalry win over UNC. This game could be considered a play-in game for the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Location-wise, it makes the most sense for these teams, so the one to win may get the bid. A win would also put Wake in a prime position for the Sun Bowl or Holiday Bowl. A loss would probably not kill the Deacs; it would just mean they would not be going to Charlotte. Pinstripe Bowl and Military Bowl would both still be on the table as options as well.