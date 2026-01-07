Why the Wide Receiver Room is Priority #1 for Wake Forest this Offseason

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are coming off sky-high emotions thanks to the Duke's Mayo Bowl victory. It was so satisfying to see this team finish off the season the right way and send the seniors out victorious.

Now the Deacs turn their attention to the 2026 season, with the transfer portal already being open and active. Wake Forest was able to retain several key pieces from last year's roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball; however, they lost a significant number of pieces at one key position group.

Wake is tasked with rebuilding the wide receiver room after several departures due to the transfer portal and the expiration of eligibility. Let's take a look at some of the key pieces going out the door and coming in, seeing some of the major dominoes that have fallen thus far.

Departures

It is important to start with the coach who makes it all happen. Wide receivers' coach Nick Edwards decided to depart before the bowl game to join Oklahoma State as their receivers' coach for next season. This likely contributed to several receivers jumping into the transfer portal, as the position coach is normally the closest to the players at that position.

Six of Wake Forest's eight leading receivers from the 2025 season will be departing. Second leading receiver and key offensive weapon, Chris Barnes, had decided to enter the transfer portal after coming to Wake a year ago from Washington State. This season, he snagged 39 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns. He is definitely someone the Deacs will need to replace this offseason.

Another key target, Micah Mays Jr, has also decided to enter the transfer portal. Mays came to Wake Forest under the Clawson era and stayed for this season under coach Dickert. He fought injuries all season, but finished with 18 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Mays has now committed to Florida.

Wake's third, fourth, and sixth leading receivers from this past season have all exhausted their college eligibility. Sterling Berkhalter is out the door after grabbing 30 receptions for 416 yards this season. He was a deep ball and middle of the field threat for this offense. Along with him, tight end Eni Falayi says goodbye after being a surprise playmaker and red zone threat for this offense. Another big play threat graduates in Sawyer Racanelli.

Two younger guys who did not play huge roles this season also made the move to the portal. Reginald Vick Jr and Jeremiah Melvin both took on limited roles this season, but did not choose to return to Winston Salem.

Newcomers/Returning Pieces

To fill the gap at wide receiver coach, Wake brought in Dyrell Roberts from East Carolina. He is known for developing playmakers, and he is used to the ACC, having played at Virginia Tech. A big benefit he and the Deacs get is returning wideout Carlos Hernandez. He was Wake's leading receiver from this past season, grabbing 40 receptions for 611 yards and three touchdowns.

Hernandez should be a top target for next season after getting off to a slow start this year, then breaking out in the middle of the year. Hernandez is also a legitimate threat on special teams as well, making big plays, including a punt return, to help beat Virginia.

Another name to keep an eye on is Jack Foley, who did not see much production during this season as a freshman, but showed some very promising flashes in the bowl game. He had a 64-yard reception that went for a touchdown, which was key in Wake's victory.

Wake has already gone into the portal and gotten one transfer receiver from an ACC opponent. Chase Tyler comes to Wake after spending last season at Duke. He played a limited role with four receptions for 120 yards, but he is a promising young player with three years of eligability remianing. We will continue to keep you updated on all the portal news surrounding the wide receiver room and the team in general. Go Deacs!

