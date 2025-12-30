Deacons Hire New Wide Receivers Coach From East Carolina

Head coach Jake Dickert confirmed the reports that Wake Forest has hired Dyrell Roberts as an assistant coach for wide receivers.

Roberts comes from East Carolina, where he spent the last three years of his career as an assistant coach. He worked with a Pirates receiving unit that ranked 27th in the nation in 2024. His talents were put on full display as he coached various skilled receivers, including Winston Wright Jr., who earned three All-America accolades, as well as Anthony Smith, who was named an American Conference Honorable Mention.

Roberts began his coaching career in 2013, after playing at Virginia Tech for five seasons from 2008 to 2012. He won three ACC championships with the Hokies and went to bowl games in each of his five years in Blacksburg, winning the 2008 Orange Bowl, 2009 Chick-fil-A Bowl, and the 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Sept 26, 2009; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies flanker Dyrell Roberts (11) runs as Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Alan Bailey (57) defends the Hokies 31-7 victory against the Hurricanes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His first job in coaching came at his high school alma mater, Smithfield High School in Virginia. He was the assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator before stints at ASA College (2014), Earlham College (2015), and Saint Joseph’s College (2016).

In 2017, Roberts joined Norfolk State as the program’s wide receivers coach, special teams coordinator, and co-recruiting coordinator. During his two years there, the Spartans' punt return unit ranked first nationally in the FCS. He took his talents to Western Illinois, where he coached for three seasons from 2019 to 2021 as the wide receivers coach. He was promoted to Pass Game Coordinator in 2020 before taking on the role of Special Teams Coordinator the following season.

In 2022, Roberts spent three months as an offensive analyst at Virginia Tech before taking a job with Eastern Michigan as the passing game coordinator. He helped the Eagles to a 9-4 record and a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over San José State in his first year. While at Eastern Michigan, Roberts worked closely with the receivers and return units.

After his lone season with the Eagles, Roberts spent three years at Eastern Carolina as previously mentioned.

When asked about the hire, Dickert said, “He is an outstanding teacher and a genuine leader who is intentional about developing players on and off the field. Dyrell believes in what we're building at Wake Forest and wants to be part of something special, and that alignment is exactly what we look for in our program.”

Roberts said how grateful he is to coach Dickert and the entire Wake Forest family. He said, “From our first conversations, it was clear how special this place is and how intentional the vision is for building something sustainable and meaningful. Wake Forest values development, relationships, and excellence, and I'm excited to be part of what Coach Dickert and this staff are building while working with an outstanding group of young men.

What’s Next for Wake Forest?

The Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, January 2. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

