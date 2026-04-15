Deacs' Men Tennis Remain Ranked No. 7 in the Nation and Will Be No. 1 Seed in ACC Tournament
Last weekend, the No. 7 Wake Forest Men's Tennis Team (27-3, 12-1 ACC) won its second straight ACC regular season title. The Virginia Cavaliers also finished at 12-1 in ACC play and are co-champions. However, since the Deacs hold the tiebreaker, thanks to a 4-2 win on March 22, they will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament this weekend.
Since the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in February, Wake Forest has only lost one match, and that was earlier this month at Stanford in a dual that came down to the last court. Stanford enters the ACC tournament as defending champions, having defeated UVA in last year's championship.
ITA National Rankings
Rankings as of April 14
In this week's national rankings, the Deacs remain at No. 7. In fact, the only change in the six teams above Wake was TCU flipping spots with UVA at Nos. 3-4. Texas remains the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Ohio State. The Demon Deacons have victories this season over Texas, TCU, and Virginia.
Here is the ITA Top 10 for this week:
- Texas (21-6)
- Ohio State (25-3)
- TCU (19-5)
- Virginia (20-3)
- LSU (24-5)
- Mississippi State (20-4)
- Wake Forest (26-3)
- Oklahoma (18-5)
- Arizona (20-3)
- Texas A&M (17-8)
Final ACC Standings
Wake Forest and Virginia finished the regular season at the top of the standings. Here are the final standings:
Team
ACC Record
Overall Record
Streak
Wake Forest
12-1
27-3
W2
Virginia
12-1
20-3
W5
Notre Dame
9-4
20-6
W1
Stanford
9-4
16-7
W3
NC State
8-5
16-6
L3
SMU
8-5
19-10
W2
Clemson
8-5
16-11
W9
Miami
6-7
14-10
W2
North Carolina
6-7
13-10
L1
California
6-7
14-12
L2
Duke
6-7
13-12
W3
Louisville
5-8
12-12
L2
Georgia Tech
3-10
12-12
L1
Florida State
3-10
12-14
L3
Virginia Tech
3-10
6-15
L1
Boston College
0-13
4-15
L13
ACC Tournament Schedule & Bracket
The ACC Men's Tennis Championship begins Wednesday, April 15, and will conclude on Sunday, April 19. It is being held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC. Wake Forest earned a double bye and will play its first match in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 17.
Here is the complete tournament schedule and bracket:
First Round - Wednesday, April 15
- 10 am - No. 9 Duke vs. No. 16 Boston College
- 10 am - No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 13 Florida State
- 12:30 pm - No. 10 California vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech
- 12:30 pm - No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Virginia Tech
Second Round - Thursday, April 16
- 10 am - No. 8 Miami vs. Duke/Boston College
- 10 am - No. 5 NC State vs. Louisville/Florida State
- 12:30 pm - No. 7 SMU vs. California/Georgia Tech
- 12:30 pm - No. 6 Clemson vs. North Carolina/Virginia Tech
Quarterfinals - Friday, April 17
- 10 am - No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Miami/Duke/Boston College
- 10 am - No. 4 Stanford vs. NC State/Louisville/Florida State
- 12:30 pm - No. 2 Virginia vs. SMU/California/Georgia Tech
- 12:30 pm - No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Clemson/North Carolina/Virginia Tech
Semifinals - Saturday, April 18
- 10 am - No. 1 vs. No. 4 side of the bracket
- 10 am - No. 2 vs. No. 3 side of the bracket
Championship - Sunday, April 19
- 10 am
What's Next for Wake Forest Men's Tennis
The Demon Deacons will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, April 17. The match will be at 10 am ET at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC. They will play either Miami, Duke, or Boston College.
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Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.