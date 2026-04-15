Deacs' Men Tennis Remain Ranked No. 7 in the Nation and Will Be No. 1 Seed in ACC Tournament

Last weekend, the No. 7 Wake Forest Men's Tennis Team (27-3, 12-1 ACC) won its second straight ACC regular season title. The Virginia Cavaliers also finished at 12-1 in ACC play and are co-champions. However, since the Deacs hold the tiebreaker, thanks to a 4-2 win on March 22, they will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament this weekend.

Since the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in February, Wake Forest has only lost one match, and that was earlier this month at Stanford in a dual that came down to the last court. Stanford enters the ACC tournament as defending champions, having defeated UVA in last year's championship.

ITA National Rankings

Rankings as of April 14

Wake Forest men's tennis player DK Suresh was honored on Senior Day | Wake Forest Athletics

In this week's national rankings, the Deacs remain at No. 7. In fact, the only change in the six teams above Wake was TCU flipping spots with UVA at Nos. 3-4. Texas remains the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Ohio State. The Demon Deacons have victories this season over Texas, TCU, and Virginia.

Here is the ITA Top 10 for this week:

Texas (21-6) Ohio State (25-3) TCU (19-5) Virginia (20-3) LSU (24-5) Mississippi State (20-4) Wake Forest (26-3) Oklahoma (18-5) Arizona (20-3) Texas A&M (17-8)

Final ACC Standings

Wake Forest and Virginia finished the regular season at the top of the standings. Here are the final standings:

Team ACC Record Overall Record Streak Wake Forest 12-1 27-3 W2 Virginia 12-1 20-3 W5 Notre Dame 9-4 20-6 W1 Stanford 9-4 16-7 W3 NC State 8-5 16-6 L3 SMU 8-5 19-10 W2 Clemson 8-5 16-11 W9 Miami 6-7 14-10 W2 North Carolina 6-7 13-10 L1 California 6-7 14-12 L2 Duke 6-7 13-12 W3 Louisville 5-8 12-12 L2 Georgia Tech 3-10 12-12 L1 Florida State 3-10 12-14 L3 Virginia Tech 3-10 6-15 L1 Boston College 0-13 4-15 L13

ACC Tournament Schedule & Bracket

The ACC Men's Tennis Championship begins Wednesday, April 15, and will conclude on Sunday, April 19. It is being held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC. Wake Forest earned a double bye and will play its first match in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 17.

Here is the complete tournament schedule and bracket:

First Round - Wednesday, April 15

10 am - No. 9 Duke vs. No. 16 Boston College

10 am - No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 13 Florida State

12:30 pm - No. 10 California vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech

12:30 pm - No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Virginia Tech

Second Round - Thursday, April 16

10 am - No. 8 Miami vs. Duke/Boston College

10 am - No. 5 NC State vs. Louisville/Florida State

12:30 pm - No. 7 SMU vs. California/Georgia Tech

12:30 pm - No. 6 Clemson vs. North Carolina/Virginia Tech

Quarterfinals - Friday, April 17

10 am - No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Miami/Duke/Boston College

10 am - No. 4 Stanford vs. NC State/Louisville/Florida State

12:30 pm - No. 2 Virginia vs. SMU/California/Georgia Tech

12:30 pm - No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Clemson/North Carolina/Virginia Tech

Semifinals - Saturday, April 18

10 am - No. 1 vs. No. 4 side of the bracket

10 am - No. 2 vs. No. 3 side of the bracket

Championship - Sunday, April 19

10 am

What's Next for Wake Forest Men's Tennis

The Demon Deacons will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, April 17. The match will be at 10 am ET at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC. They will play either Miami, Duke, or Boston College.