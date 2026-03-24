Wake Forest Tennis Knocks off #1 in Thrilling Home Victory

We knew last week would be a big one for Wake Forest men's tennis. The Deacs were coming into the season as reigning national champions with a younger group. Then, got upset at the ITA Indoor Championships in February, ending their chances at a repeat there. However, it seems like the Deacs have finally reclaimed their top spot and are finding their national championship form again.

No. 1 Virginia came into Winston-Salem looking for another win over Wake Forest. They did beat the Deacs at the ACC Team Championships a season ago and were Wake's only loss of the season. Going into this one, the Deacs had something to prove, and they surely did just that. The Demon Deacons took down the Cavaliers 4-2 to go along with 4-0 victories over Virginia Tech and Longwood over the weekend as well. Let's go through the key points.

Starting the Weekend off Right

On Friday, Wake Forest faced the Virginia Tech Hokies for the second time this season. They played them in Winston-Salem in January during ITA Kickoff Weekend, beating them 4-0. This one was the same result and looked even more dominant.

At the start, the doubles point was tightly contested. Dominick Mosejczuk and Andrew Delgado claimed the first court at three doubles, winning 6-3 to put the Deacs halfway to the point. The other two courts were both at 5-5. The British duo of Charlie Robertson and Luca Pow delivered in the clutch, breaking and then holding to win at 7-5.

After that, the singles matches were smooth sailing for the Deacs. Wake got early breaks on every court and never lost that momentum. Sophomore Kacper Szymkowiak picked up a quick singles win at 6-0, 6-1. Luca Pow and Joaquin Guilleme both picked up victories by the same 6-0, 6-1 score to secure victory.

Down Goes #1

The Deacs did not give the Cavaliers time to get comfortable; instead, they jumped on them right away and secured the momentum. All three doubles pairs went up a break to grab the lead. Luca Pow and Charlie Robertson won by the dominant score of 6-1 to strike first on court two, followed by an even more dominant performance by Mees Rottgering and Kacper Szymkowiak to win 6-0 on court three.

In singles, Joaquin Guilleme, Dominick Mosejczuk, and Mees Rottgering all claimed their first sets to put the pressure on Virginia. Luca Pow even battled back down a break on court three to take his opening set as well.

The top-ranked Cavaliers quickly responded, taking courts one and four to make things a little tighter. The Deacs did not flinch, though. Luca Pow cruised in the second set to win on court three 7-5, 6-3. After that, Joaquin Guilleme showed his poise to hold on in a second-set tiebreak to take court five 6-1, 7-6(2).

The advantage for the Deacs was 3-2, with two matches still tightly contested. When it mattered most, freshman Dominick Mosejczuk clinched the match with a 7-5, 7-5 victory on court six. This win goes along with wins over #2-ranked TCU and #3-ranked Texas, showing the Deacs can pass any test put in front of them nationally.

Results speak for themselves 🤫 pic.twitter.com/loNLJa1jrz — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) March 23, 2026

What's Next?

Now the Deacs must refocus and prepare to play in Chapel Hill against North Carolina on Friday and in Durham against Duke on Sunday. Let's see if they can keep the momentum rolling.