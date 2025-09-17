The Goals and Polls: Wake Forest Men's Soccer Surges to Top-Ranked in Nation
Straight off a six-game unbeaten run to start the season, Wake Forest Men's Soccer now holds another accolade in their 2025 campaign— being named No. 1 in the country by both TopDrawerSoccer and the United Soccer Coaches' poll.
The success of the Demon Deacons can be attributed to a strong start defensively, only allowing two goals throughout their first six matches. Led by Head Coach Bobby Muuss, the Demon Deacons have also gone on their second-longest unbeaten streak to start a season during his tenure, trailing only 2018 (11 matches) and 2022 (9).
The Demon Deacons are ranked atop the country for the first time since that 2022 season. After earning 6 of 8 first-place votes in the United Soccer Coaches' poll, the Demon Deacons lead fellow ACC foes N.C. State and Stanford, each of whom round out the top three.
How We Got Here
Muuss' squad is getting goals from all over their roster, with eight players scoring each of the team's ten goals so far this season. Both Tate Lorenz and Jose Perez have two goals apiece, while star midfielders like Cooper Flax and Basit Umar each have two assists.
On the defensive side, the Demon Deacons have used the experience of Travis Smith Jr., Amoni Thomas, and Christian Escribano to wipe away opposing chances in front of redshirt sophomore Jonah Mednard. Across a four-game span in which the Demon Deacons held each opponent scoreless, Mednard saved the only three chances on net that he faced.
After a goalless draw against St. John's, the Demon Deacons were able to get back to their winning ways with back-to-back wins against Lipscomb and Campbell at Spry Stadium.
The Demon Deacons have been immaculate in Winston-Salem the past two seasons, going on a 17-game unbeaten streak at home dating back to Aug. 25, 2024. The Demon Deacons have allowed a single goal during their home matches this season, beating UCF in their season opener, 2-1.
A Familiar Foe
After handling their first five non-conference matches, the Demon Deacons had a tough test to start their season, facing a familiar top-25 ranked foe.
In their conference opener against Tobacco Road rival North Carolina, the Demon Deacons came out of the gate swinging. In the 22nd minute, Perez launched a shot from 30 yards out, tipping off the hands of Tar Heel goalkeeper Andrew Cordes into the back of the net.
The Tar Heels drew back in the second half, however, as Carolina midfielder Jack Sandmeyer found an equalizing header in the 67th minute. After the Tar Heels earned a corner, a quick cross came into the six-yard box, where an outstretched Mednard couldn't meet the deflection off of Sandmeyer. The Demon Deacons and Tar Heels would end the match in a draw.
"We grinded out a point on the road in the best soccer conference in the country," Muuss said. "I think the guys are a bit disappointed, because we had a lead, but they can't be disappointed with the way the game went."
The Demon Deacons now look forward to their a week featuring two mid-majors and an ACC foe. After taking on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Tuesday night, they'll travel to Charlottesville on Friday to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in another ACC road test. The Demon Deacons wrap up the week with a home match against the Liberty Flames on Monday, Sept. 22.