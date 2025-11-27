Deacs Remain in Top Five in ACC Week 14 Power Rankings
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3 ACC) close out the regular season this weekend when they travel down Tobacco Road to take on Big Four rival Duke (6-5, 5-2 ACC).
Last week, the Deacs took down Delaware 52-14. Even with the blowout, though, Wake dropped one spot in this week's ACC Football Power Rankings, as SMU moved up two spots. That move bumped both Georgia Tech and Wake Forest down one spot.
Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we have been watching how the Deacs progress, or regress, each week.
The Deacs initially landed at No. 13 in Week Five. After beating Virginia Tech, they moved to No. 12. After the Oregon State game, they moved up to No. 9. Then they moved to No. 8. After the SMU game, they were up as high as No. 6. After losing to FSU, the Deacs fell to No. 11. Then after beating UVA, they went to No. 7. Last week, after the UNC win, Wake moved up to to No. 4, but dropped to No. 5 this week.
There was no change at the top or the bottom of the rankings this week. Miami remains at the top. However, the Hurricanes widened their gap over No. 2 Virginia. Boston College, once again, comes in at No. 17, a spot they've held six different weeks this season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our editorial staff of nine writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. Their votes are tabulated, and final weekly power rankings are determined. Not all of our staff are Wake homers. Our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:
2025 ACC Power Rankings – Week 14
Here are our Week 14 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
Week 14 Power Rankings Highlights
- Miami remains the new number one team.
- Virginia also received first-place votes.
- Boston College once again finds itself in last place, ranked No. 17.
- North Carolina and Syracuse also received last-place votes.
- SMU and Stanford had the most movement this week, each moving up two spots.
- Seven teams remained unchanged from last week. Eight teams went up or down one spot.
- Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Florida State had the most at ten spots. Others included Pittsburgh (7), Syracuse (8), Virginia (7), and Wake Forest (8).
- Boston College had the lowest fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings, with a fluctuation of one.
17. Boston College (1-10, 0-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Syracuse
16. Syracuse (3-8, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost at Notre Dame 7-70
This Week: vs. Boston College
15. North Carolina (4-7, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost to Duke 25-32
This Week: at NC State
14. Stanford (4-7, 3-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat California 31-10
This Week: vs. Notre Dame
13. Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Miami 17-34
This Week: at Virginia
12. California (6-5, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Stanford 10-31
This Week: vs. SMU
11. Florida State (5-6, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at NC State 11-21
This Week: at Florida
10. Duke (6-5, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat North Carolina 32-25
This Week: vs. Wake Forest
9. NC State (6-5, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Florida State 21-11
This Week: vs. North Carolina
8. Clemson (6-5, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Furman 45-10
This Week: at South Carolina
7. Louisville (7-4, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to SMU 6-38
This Week: vs. Kentucky
6. #22 Pittsburgh (8-3, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 42-28
This Week: vs. Miami
5. Wake Forest (8-3, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Delaware 52-14
This Week: at Duke
4. #23 Georgia Tech (9-2, 6-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost to Pittsburgh
This Week: vs. Georgia
3. #21 SMU (8-3, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Louisville 38-6
This Week: at California
2. #18 Virginia (9-2, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Virginia Tech
1. #12 Miami (9-2, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 34-17
This Week: at Pittsburgh
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
What's Next?
Wake Forest plays its last game of the regular season on Saturday, November 29, against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed on the ACC Network.