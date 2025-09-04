Wake Forest Men's, Women's Soccer Ranked in United Soccer Coaches' Polls
After the release of the national United Soccer Coaches' polls on Tuesday, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are one of the few teams in the country to maintain both of their soccer programs within the top 25.
The Muuss Machine
Wake Forest Men's Soccer (2-0-1) has had a strong start to the season, rendering itself unbeaten throughout its first three matches at Spry Stadium and earning the No. 7 spot on the United Soccer Coaches' poll.
Despite losing players to graduation, transfers Harvey Sarajian and Ethan Subachan have created chemistry up front, alongside winger Jeffrey White and forwards Chandler Young and Ryan Belal. Belal currently holds the most points on the season, with a goal and an assist in his first two matches.
The Demon Deacons also retain much-needed offensive firepower in the likes of midfielders Cooper Flax and Basit Umar, with Umar playing an offensive role throughout what's been played out in this young season. Flax racked up multiple preseason honors and looks to improve upon a 2024 season that saw him become the team's leading scorer (10).
Head Coach Bobby Muuss' squad also maintains composure and experience on their back line, with Travis Smith Jr., Amoni Thomas, Christian Escribano, and Mason Sullivan starting each game of the young season so far. The Demon Deacons have kept clean sheets in consecutive matches for the first time this season, wiping out Oral Roberts 2-0 and holding St. John's to a goalless draw.
The Demon Deacons host the Lipscomb Bison and the Campbell Camels within the next week before their first ACC test next Friday against North Carolina (in Chapel Hill).
Da Luz' Dominance
Wake Forest Women's Soccer (4-1-0), meanwhile, has dealt with the stressful task of replicating a program-best season that saw them ranked as high as second in the nation, and a postseason run for the ages with a national championship appearance.
The Demon Deacons were ranked tenth preseason, however a 2-1 loss at Mississippi State sent Coach Tony da Luz's squad tumbling down the rankings. Despite winning each of their other matches, Wake Forest is only ranked 17th in the most recent United Soccer Coaches' poll.
For da Luz's squad, the Demon Deacons have conference play fast approaching, hosting the Miami Hurricanes at Spry Stadium next Wednesday. Before that, though, comes a road test on Thursday, facing the College of Charleston, before hosting the Brown Bears in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon. The next week represents an opportunity for the Demon Deacons to strengthen their resumé before conference play, especially after a strong start to non-conference play so far.