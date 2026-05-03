The Wake Forest men's tennis team came into the NCAA Tournament as the #1 overall seed, and they showed their quality in Winston-Salem this weekend. The team made it through the first two rounds with two flawless 4-0 victories.

This makes the Demon Deacons a combined 8-0 in tournament play so far. They will now host UCF in a super regional matchup next weekend. Let's go through the highlights from a solid weekend.

First Round Reckoning

In their first round matchup, the Deacs faced the Navy Midshipmen, winners out of the Patriot League. The Deacs sprinted out to a doubles advantage early on, getting a break on all three courts. This led to success, as Charlie Robertson and Luca Pow won 6-2 on court three, and freshman Mees Rottgering and partner Kacper Szymkowiak won 6-3 on court two to claim the point.

In singles, the momentum carried over. The Deacs took the first five sets to grow the commanding advantage. Freshman Dominick Mosejczuk struck first by winning 6-2, 6-0 on court six to give Wake a 2-0 advantage. Sophomore Joaquin Guilleme was not far behind, winning 6-1, 6-3 on court five. It was freshman Aryan Shah that clinched another match for the Deacs, winning 6-2, 6-2 on court four to secure a 4-0 sweep.

Owning Old Dominion

The Demon Deacons did not take their foot off the gas one bit as they transitioned from Friday to Saturday. The Old Dominion Monarchs were their opponent after the Monarchs won 4-0 on Friday over Gardner-Webb.

The doubles play from the Deacs was absolutely dominant. They grabbed 4-0 leads on all three courts. The duo of Luca Pow and Aryan Shah won by a flawless 6-0 margin on court three. The top-ranked national doubles pair of DK Suresh and Andrew Delgado followed it up with a 6-1 win on court one.

In singles, Wake continued their dominance. They won the first sets on all six courts. Freshman sensation Mees Rottgering was first to finish with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court two to take the Deacs up 2-0.

Luca Pow had no troubles on court three, as he was next to finish with a 6-0, 6-3 victory. It was Joaquin Guilleme on court six to clinch it. He won in dominant fashion, 6-2, 6-0, to send Wake Forest to the Super Regionals. This is the ninth time in the last 11 tournaments that Wake Forest has advanced to NCAA Super Regionals, a truly spectacular run.

The next round is set 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kQmIJ3X3ya — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) May 3, 2026

What's Next?

The Deacs will play in front of the home fans one last time next weekend. They will face the #16-seeded UCF Knights on Friday, May 8. The match will begin at 5 p.m. at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.