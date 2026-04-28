Wake Forest Men's Tennis Claims #1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tennis Tournament Selection Show took place Monday afternoon, and the Deacs heard their name called as the #1 overall seed for the second consecutive year. They will begin their tournament march this Friday at home against Navy at 5 pm, then will face the winner of Old Dominion or Gardner-Webb the following day with a win.

The top eight seed means that Wake will host tournament matches all the way to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season under coach Tony Bresky's leadership. Home-court advantage has been a major weapon for the Deacs, who hold the nation's longest home winning streak at 46 consecutive matches, dating back to 2024.

Monday marked the 13th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Deacs and their 25th all-time.

Your top-seeded Demon Deacons open their NCAA title defense this Friday against Navy at 5 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/eeLz8yW3sa — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 27, 2026

Bracket Breakdown

The Deacs still have a long way to go to become back-to-back champions, but the path is setting up favorably. First up, the Deacs will play Navy (27-17), the Patriot League Champions. Up next, it would be either Gardner-Webb (12-5), who won the Big South title for the second consecutive season, or Old Dominion (20-6), coming off winning the Sun Belt for the fourth consecutive season.

If the Deacs can get through the first weekend, they will likely host the #16-seeded UCF Golden Knights, who are 20-6 out of the Big 12. SEC foe Florida is a potential second-round matchup for UCF and could also advance to play in Winston. Both of these potential matchups seem very winnable for the Deacs.

From there, it would be off to play in Athens, Georgia, for a shot at a repeat title. Eight-seeded Arizona (21-4) and nine-seeded Oklahoma (19-6) are potential quarterfinal matchups. Arizona won the Big 12 regular season title by running the table in conference play at a perfect 8-0. Oklahoma was a very solid team in a loaded SEC.

No one will know what happens from there, but if the bracket holds chalk, we could be in for a very intriguing semifinal matchup that sees the Deacs facing the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers for a third time this season. The Deacs came out successful in the first two matchups, and I'm sure they would be ready for another go against a familiar opponent. Mississippi State sits at the fifth seed, who lost to Texas in the SEC Championship.

Top 16 Seeds

#1 Wake Forest

#2 Texas Longhorns

#3 Ohio State

#4 Virginia

#5 Mississippi State

#6 TCU

#7 LSU

#8 Arizona

#9 Oklahoma

#10 Baylor

#11 Texas A&M

#12 Georgia

#13 South Carolina

#14 Illinois

#15 San Diego

#16 UCF

Make sure to come out to the Wake Forest Tennis Center to support the Deacs this Friday at 5 pm against Navy and on Saturday at the same time with a victory.