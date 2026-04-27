Wake Forest Men's Tennis Serves Up Stacked ACC Honors

After winning a share of the ACC regular season title and then beating No. 4 Virginia to win the ACC Tournament title, the Wake Forest Men's Tennis (30-3, 12-1 ACC) next looks to defend its national title from last year when the postseason begins next weekend.

But before Monday's selection show, the Deacs can celebrate several honors that were bestowed upon them last week. First, the team jumped up three spots in this week's ITA national rankings to No. 4. Also in those rankings, the doubles team of DK Suresh and Andrew Delgado remains the No. 1 team in the nation.

Also, last week, the ACC season awards were announced. Head Coach Tony Bresky, who won his 400th match at Wake Forest with the win over UVA, was named ACC Coach of the Year. Mees Rottgering was named ACC Freshman of the Year. Three players were named to the All-ACC singles teams, and two double pairings made the All-ACC doubles teams.

Another day, another milestone for the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/74gRJVJHm3 — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 19, 2026

Tony Bresky - ACC Coach of the Year

Bresky is the winningest coach in Wake Forest program history, and his 30 victories thus far this season just padded that title for him. This marks his fourth time to win the ACC Coach of the Year award, having previously won it in 2013, 2016, and 2025.

His teams have won four ACC championships under his leadership. He has also won two ITA National Team Indoor titles and two NCAA national championships during his tenure in Winston-Salem. He has now coached 45 All-ACC selections while at Wake, including the five who earned the honor this year.

Mees Rottgering - ACC Freshman of the Year

First Year. Top Tier. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/c93oSDoKl2 — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 23, 2026

Rottgering is a freshman from the Netherlands. He put up some incredible numbers this season, going 14-3 overall record, including a 6-1 record against ranked opponents. His last loss was early in the season, back in February.

During the season, he earned four Freshman of the Week honors. He became the sixth ACC Freshman of the Year in Wake's program history. He is the fourth under Coach Bresky to receive the honor, and the first since Henri Squire in 2021.

All-ACC Teams

Three Wake Forest players received All-ACC Singles Teams honors, and two doubles pairings earned All-ACC Doubles Teams honors:

All-ACC Singles:

Luca Pow - All-ACC Second Team

Mees Rottgering - All-ACC Second Team

DK Suresh - All-ACC Third Team

All-ACC Doubles:

Andrew Delgado/DK Suresh - All-ACC First Team

Mees Rottgering/Kacper Szymkowiak - All-ACC Third Team

ITA National Rankings

After beating then-No. 4 Virginia in the ACC Tournament last weekend, Wake Forest got a bump in the national rankings that were released last Tuesday. The Deacs are now the No. 4 team in the nation. Wake has played each of the other teams in the top five at some point this season and is 4-1 against that group - Texas, TCU, Ohio State, and Virginia. Wake's record against these teams is listed below.

Here are the current ITA national rankings, as of April 21:

Texas (24-6) - 0-1 vs. Wake Forest TCU (21-5) - 0-1 vs. Wake Forest Ohio State (27-3) - 1-0 vs. Wake Forest Wake Forest (29-3) Virginia (22-4) - 0-2 vs. Wake Forest Mississippi State (22-5) LSU (25-6) Arizona (21-4) Oklahoma (18-6) Texas A&M (19-9)

What's Next for the Wake Forest Men's Tennis Team

The NCAA selection show is on Monday, April 27, at 4 p.m. ET. NCAA.com will live stream the show. The Deacs should not only be in line to host Regionals next weekend, but also the Super Regional the weekend of May 8-9. The NCAA Championships are May 14-17 in Athens, GA.