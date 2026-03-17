Wake Forest Tennis Has Another Perfect Weekend, Prepares for Challenges Ahead

The No. 4 Wake Forest men's tennis team (20-2, 6-0 ACC) is cruising along through ACC play right now. After beating Miami 4-0 and then notching a come-from-behind 4-3 win at Florida State, the Deacs returned home ready for a new set of challenges this past weekend.

The weekend started with a dominant 4-0 win against the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday. It continued with 4-0 victories over #42-ranked Louisville and Davidson on Sunday. This was exactly what the Deacs needed, considering what they have on the horizon. Let's go through some of the highlights from the dominant weekend.

Flying by the Fighting Irish

Wake Forest opened the weekend with an impressive 4-0 victory over Notre Dame. Now this was not your typical 4-0 match. The Deacs absolutely dominated across the board to secure victory against a team ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

The doubles wins came from the British pair of Luca Pow and Charlie Robertson, winning 6-2, and the freshman duo of Dominick Mosejczuk and Aryan Shah, winning 6-1.

After making quick work of the doubles, the Deacs headed into singles with a lot of momentum. Charlie Robertson was the star of the day, winning by the flawless margin of 6-0, 6-0 on court three. Aryan Shah chipped in with a 6-0, 6-4 singles win on court four, and Dominick Mosejczuk won 6-1, 6-2 on court six, sealing the deal and sending the Deacs to 9-0 in the spring.

Losing No Momentum Against Louisville

The next ACC challenge that awaited the Demon Deacons came against the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday. The Deacs made quick work of doubles again, and once again, it was the duo of Luca Pow and Charlie Robertson, along with the duo of Dominick Mosejczuk and Aryan Shah, winning their matches by the scores of 6-2 and 6-3, respectively.

Redshirt Freshman Andrew Delgado set the tone in singles with the first set win for the Deacs by a 6-1 margin. Luca Pow cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 victory to send the Deacs up 2-0 on the day. Senior DK Suresh Ekambaram battled in his match to win 6-3, 7-5 and put a third point on the board for the Deacs. It was freshman Dominick Mosejczuk continuing his stellar weekend and closing out the match with a 6-4, 6-4 singles victory on court five.

This win was significant as it marked the 40th consecutive win at home for the Demon Deacons. The 4-0 victory over Davidson later in the afternoon would stretch that streak out to 41. That match was highlighted by a 6-0, 6-0 singles win from sophomore Joaquin Guilleme on court two, along with singles wins from fellow sophomore Cornelius Shalmi and redshirt freshman Andrew Delgado. Sophomore Ariel Zauber also got a nice doubles win with Luca Pow to help secure the doubles point.

41-Game Win Streak Put to the Test

Wake Forest men's tennis dominates the court in doubles play on Sunday | Wake Forest Athletics

The Deacs have been simply dominant at home over the past few seasons. In fact, since 2013, Wake has had the second-most ACC wins. However, the team that is first in that category is coming to Winston-Salem next Sunday. The #2-ranked Virginia Cavaliers will travel down from Charlottesville to take on the Deacs in what is sure to be a thriller. Let's see if the Deacs can keep their home win streak alive. They will also play Virginia Tech and Longwood to round out the weekend.