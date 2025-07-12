Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente to Chair ACC Board of Directors
With the arrival of the new athletic fiscal year last week, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and its Board of Directors have announced that Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente will become Chair of the ACC Board of Directors.
Dr. Wente has served as Vice-Chair of the Board since February 2024 and was first named to the Conference's Executive Committee during the 2021-22 academic year. She will succeed last year's Chair and University of Virginia President James E. Ryan, who concluded his service as Chair at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.
"As the ACC enters its 73rd year, the energy and momentum surrounding our league have never been stronger, which is a direct reflection of the exceptional leadership across our 18 member institutions," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "It is a true honor to work alongside the ACC Board of Directors, whose vision and guidance continue to elevate the conference and reinforce its position as a national leader in college athletics."
Wente is Wake Forest University's 14th president and a Distinguished University Professor of Biology and Biochemistry.
"It is a privilege to be selected as the next Chair of the ACC Board of Directors," said President Wente. "I want to thank President Jim Ryan for his thoughtful leadership of our conference during a time of great change across intercollegiate athletics. I look forward to working closely with Commissioner Phillips and my fellow presidents and chancellors to further advance the mission and values of the ACC. We are in the strongest position ever due to our unwavering focus on academic excellence, athletic competition at the highest level, and integrity."
President Wente has been an influential member of the ACC's leadership structure, providing strategic insight and steady counsel as the Conference navigates an evolving college athletics landscape.
"President Wente is deeply invested in the ACC as one of Wake Forest's most important partnerships," said Wake Forest Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie. "We all benefit from her experience in two Power Four leagues and her expertise in both the academic and athletic dimensions of our enterprise. As Chair of the ACC Board of Directors, she will continue to help shape the future of college athletics in a way that reflects the values of Wake Forest, our conference partners, and benefits student-athletes across the country."
Wente's continued involvement in ACC governance reinforces Wake Forest's long-standing commitment to excellence in academics and athletics. She will remain on the ACC Executive Committee in her current capacity and assume the full responsibilities of Board Chair beginning in July.
