Is there anything Nick Kurtz can't do?
On August 4th, the MLB announced the winners of the Player of the Month Award for the American and National Leagues. The winner for the National League was Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers. From the American League, the winner was none other than former Diamond Deac, Nick Kurtz (better known as Nicky Nukes). The two players had outstanding streches of baseball during the month.
On July 8th of this past month, Kurtz’s teammate and All-Star shortstop, Jacob Wilson, went down with an injury after getting hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves. Wilson was on fire throughout his 2025 campaign and was a clear favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year award during his sophomore campaign.
Wilson was batting .312 prior to his injury with ten home runs on the year. He also carried an impressive .793 OPS. The A’s star was on a tear; however, once he was sidelined, Kurtz had an opportunity to show the entire league his ability to knock the ball around the yard.
So, what did July look like for Nick Kurtz?
To cut straight to the point, the month of July for Nick Kurtz was record-breaking. In July, Kurtz carried a 1.000 slugging percentage, not an 1.000 OPS, a 1.000 slugging percentage which is nearly unheard of. That statistic alone could probably win a Player of the Month Award.
Oh, you may have also heard about his other performance in Houston. He may have broken a record or two; it is hard to keep track of all of our professional Diamond Deacs.
Nicky Nukes finished with a .395 average for the month, hitting 11 home runs and knocking in 27 teammates. He led the American League in extra-base hits with 25 in the month. His 1.433 OPS was also the best in the AL. These numbers are unheard of for an MLB player, let alone an MLB rookie.
Not surprisingly, Kurtz also took home the AL Rookie of the Month award for July, which was his second in the past two months. In addition to Kurtz's record-breaking night in Houston, Nicky Nukes also found a way to add his name to a few more record books this month.
Nick Kurtz Wins AL Player of the Month for July
Kurtz added his name to the list of nine other players who completed the same feat of winning both Player and Rookie of the Month Awards in the same month. Some names on that list include Buster Posey, Aaron Judge, and Mike Trout.
In his last 15 games, Nicky Nukes has hit for a .411 average and a .714 slugging percentage. On the year, he has a .307 average with 23 home runs and 62 RBIs to date.
Due to his impeccable July run of form, Kurtz skyrocketed to the top of the American League Rookie of the Year odds. He is now at -6000 odds to win the trophy and has a sizeable lead on the second and third place favorites.
Sadly, Kurtz's A's will not be making a run for the World Series title this year as they currently sit in last place in the AL West with a 51-67 record. They sit 15 games back from the division-leading Houston Astros.
Though the A's may not be making a push to playoff baseball, they have plenty to celebrate after this year. Specifically, the A's hit the jackpot with the Deacons' beloved Nick Kurtz. The first baseman carries a 3.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), which truly showcases his value as a player. Demon Deacon fans may be looking at an American League Rookie of the Year winner in Nicky Nukes. He would be the first Demon Deacon to bring the award back to Winston-Salem.