Here's How to Watch Wake Forest Football's Regular Season Finale vs. Duke
After becoming the winningest first-season head coach in program history last Saturday with a win over Delaware, Wake Forest Head Football Coach Jake Dickert and his Demon Deacons will look to continue on their dominant ways against in-state rival Duke.
In last week's matchup against the Blue Hens, the Demon Deacons had their best offensive performance of the season, scoring 52 points on Senior Day. The dominant win put the Demon Deacons fifth in our staff's conference rankings, and Wake Forest continues to climb (as they have all season).
Ahead of Wake Forest's regular season finale against Duke, here's how to catch the Deacs:
Wake Forest vs. Duke - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, November 29th, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 3:30 P.M. ET
- Location: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C. (capacity 40,004)
- Television: ACC Network with Wes Durham (play-by-play), Steve Addazio (analyst), and Dana Boyle (reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 371
- Internet: 371
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: Duke leads series, 61-41-2
- Last meeting: Duke won, 23-17, on November 30th, 2024
Rewind The Tape
It took one play to end the Demon Deacons' season on a bad note last year. One. Single. Play.
Tied at 17 with just seconds remaining, it took a hurried dropback by then-Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy (who the Demon Deacons coincidentally beat earlier this year), while Blue Devils' receiver Jordan Moore broke the Wake Forest coverage and caught a touchdown pass as time expired to hand former Head Coach Dave Clawson one final loss at the helm of the Demon Deacons.
Recent history has favored the Blue Devils, who have won the past three matchups. The last Wake Forest win was in 2021, when Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons beat the Blue Devils 45-7 en route to an ACC Championship appearance. Hartman threw for 402 passing yards and three touchdowns, in addition to two rushing scores.
Wake Forest is also seeking their first win at Wallace Wade Stadium since 2018, when the Demon Deacons beat the Blue Devils 59-7 in what was the largest margin of victory in series history. Wake Forest running back Cade Carney had 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Jamie Newman threw for 177 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons look to replicate that success at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Saturday. Television coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.