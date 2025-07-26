Nick Kurtz Makes History
Safe to say, Nick Kurtz has been terrorizing American and National League pitchers all season, but he decided to take that a step further on Friday night.
The Athletics made a statement in Houston on Thursday when they defeated the hottest team in the majors, the Houston Astros, by a score of 5-2. The former Demon Deacon first baseman went 3-for-5 on Thursday with a pair of doubles. His performances have been increasingly impressive.
One would think there is not much more room for improvement after going 3-for-5. Nicky Nukes would have something else to say on Friday night.
The American League Rookie of the Year candidate went 6-for-6 at the plate. How often do you hear that statistic? Furthermore, he hit four home runs in a single game. How often do you hear that statistic? Well, never if you are looking in the history books for rookies to accomplish this feat. Only 19 other players in Major League History have gone yard four times in one outing.
To call this performance one of the best offensive performances in Major League history is not an overstatement. In this outing, Kurtz’s 19 total bases in the game ties Shawn Green’s record for a single game.
Oh, and Nicky Nukes also finished the game with eight RBIs, one more than Shawn Green’s history making performance.
Kurtz’s Athletics went on to dismantle the American League West leaders by a score of 15-3 on Friday night. The Athletics must be beyond fired up at the talent that Nick Kurtz has shown in his short career thus far.
Demon Deacons may be less surprised by this statistic, as Kurtz had the potential to be a history maker based on his time at the Couch in Winston-Salem. However, Deacons near and far may start to wear a lot more green and gold in support of their very own history maker, Nick Kurtz. I know I will be ordering my very own A’s jersey with number 16 on the back after this performance. Congratulations to Nick on this incredible accomplishment!
