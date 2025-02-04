RECRUITING: 6'4" JUCO Tight End Jesiah Cornwell Commits To Washington State
In the buildup to National Signing Day, Jimmy Rogers' 2025 class at Washington State grew again this week with the commitment of junior college tight end Jesiah Cornwell. Cornwell announced his commitment to WSU after making an official visit to Pullman over the weekend.
Measuring 6'4" and 245 pounds, Cornwell spent the 2024 season at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. The Colorado native caught nine passes for 79 yards this past season, also being used effectively in run blocking for the Grizzlies. Prior to that, he spent the 2023 season at Riverside Community College, where he caught two passes for 46 yards.
Cornwell chose the Cougars over offers from Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, and Sam Houston, along with a host of FCS offers.
Cornwell has two seasons of college football under his belt already, however, with the uncertainty surrounding how junior college seasons affect NCAA eligibility, could we see Cornwell landing in Pullman for a while?
Watch some of Cornwell's highlights here.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State OT Esa Pole
2025 Seattle Area QB Dalton Anderson Commits To Washington State Cougars
Which NFL Teams Could Use Washington State WR Kyle Williams?
Remaining 2025 Transfer Portal Needs for Washington State Football