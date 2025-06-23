Inside The Huskies

Another Brandon Roy Joins UW Basketball Program

The Husky legend's son will play for Danny Sprinkle as a walk-on from Garfield HIgh School.

Dan Raley

Brandon Roy Sr. and Jr. on move-in day at the UW.
Brandon Roy Sr. and Jr. on move-in day at the UW. / UW

Brandon Roy Jr., BJ, revealed on Monday he is joining the University of Washington basketball team, following in the footsteps of his famous father, who was a consensus All-America selection and later an NBA standout.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard from Garfield High School, where he played for his father this past season, comes to Danny Sprinkle's program as a walk-on player.

Still images and video posted by the UW showed Brandon Roy Sr. moving his son into UW stude housing.

The younger Roy, who is two inches shorter than his dad, is said to have a fairly accurate jump shot.

He played for a 21-9 Garfield team that advanced to the 3A state semifinals before losing to Rainier Beach.

BJ is one of three basketball-playing sons of former NBA players from Seattle emerging in the next generation.

The Huskies recently offered JJ Crawford, the 6-foot-1 son of former Michigan and NBA guard Jamal Crawford, as he enters his ninth-grade season at Rainier Beach., his father's alma mater, where the gym is named for Jamal.

Former Husky guard and assistant coach Will Conroy, now at USC, likewise has a son, Will Jr., who is a ninth-grader and attracting a lot of recruiting attention as a point guard recruit.

Brandon Roy Sr. was a UW freshman back in January 2003, with his enrollment delayed while his test scores were reviewed.

He joined the Huskies at midseason that winter and showed immediately that he could play at the college level and beyond.

HIs son was born while he was in the NBA for the Portland Trailblazers, where he was Rookie of the Year and an All-Star selection.

Published
Dan Raley
