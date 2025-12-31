Recruitment of Bremerton's Jalen Davis Is UW Priority

He might be the biggest thing to hit Bremerton since Richard Gere came through with brown hair, dressed in a white uniform and played Zack Mayo in the Hollywood film "An Officer and a Gentleman."

This would be Jalen Davis simply portraying Jalen Davis.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard from Bremerton High School and the Class of 2027 is the reason why University of Washington basketball coach Danny Sprinkle has traveled across Puget Sound to see and be seen more than once.

Here at Bremerton HS tonight is Washington Huskies coach Danny Sprinkle. Also in attendance is UW grad Todd MacCulloch, his son Dylan is on the Bainbridge JV.#BremertonKnights #wabbscores pic.twitter.com/CauWTWTa3z — George Edgar (@GeorgeEdgar72) December 17, 2025

It's why he sends his Husky assistant coaches to Rainier Beach High to watch 6-foot-7 Tyran Stokes, the area's other main attraction, and he goes on the longer outing.

In a perfect world, Sprinkle would sign them both. If he can only have one, Davis might be the guy.

Bremerton's Jalen Davis with a school record 51 points on Tuesday in the Knights' season-opening win against South Kitsap. Final points came on a corner 3. pic.twitter.com/0z49L1tKu5 — Jeff Graham (@JeffGrahamKS) December 3, 2025

Through nine games, Davis averages 37.3 points per game, which includes a school-record 51 in his season opener against South Kitsap.

He shot 20 of 24 from the floor that night, 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

@UW_MBB coach Danny Sprinkle is putting on the full-court press. He stopped by to see Jalen Davis again and this time he brought a bunch of his UW players. They watched @I_hoop360ja score 34 points in Bremerton's 67-55 win at 4A Kennedy. Brandon Roy and Donald Watts Jr. among… — Chuck Stark (@chuckstark10) December 31, 2025

For the season, he connects at 78 percent from the floor, nearly 60 percent from 3-point range, which are ridiculous numbers at any level.

"I don't want to say he's Steph Curry, but he does such a good job of moving and finding his spots." Lincoln High coach Ryan Rogers said.

Davis currently averages 11 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 7 steals per game, as well.

It's why former Husky greats Brandon Roy and Donald Watts were in the crowd at Kennedy Catholic this week watching the extra-smooth guard score 34 points in a 67-55 road win over a 4A school.

Davis is the son of Bremerton High coach Miah Davis, himself a one-time Knights standout who played his college ball at Pacific.

This kid has scored 51, 36, 33, 40, 28, 39, 30, 45 and 34 so far for a 9-0 team.

As a sophomore, he averaged 26.4 points 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 5.4 steals per game, led Bremerton to a 2A state title and was named player of the year for that division.

51 pts open season game pic.twitter.com/CuWZKwFacG — Jalen Davis (@I_hoop360ja) December 3, 2025

The recruiting competition for Davis includes Gonzaga, Houston, New Mexico, Oregon, Stanford, TCU and USC so far.

The Huskies were the first to offer him -- two weeks after he and his teammates won their state championship in Yakima.

"Felt like a dream," Davis told Todd Milles, who wrote about him in the Sports Illustrated network.

He won't have any trouble keeping up in school either when he's ready to pursue a college basketball career wherever that might be. He carries a 3.8 grade-point average.

Davis only settles for big numbers in whatever he does.

