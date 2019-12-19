HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: UW Men's Basketball Over Seattle U

Mike Martin

5

Naziah Carter and his above-the-rim exploits are well documented.  However, his defensive exploits are beginning to be noticed, as well.  Offensively he dropped in 9 points but it was his 5 blocked shots that teams will take note of.  He forced the Redhawks into contested threes as Seattle U shot 5 of 23 on the night and went just two for thirteen in the second half.

4

UW's defense showed an improvement in defending the three they were only able to come up with 4 steals.  That indicates that they were more disciplined with their rotation so as to not let the Redhawks get wide-open threes.  The fact that they were only able to come up half of their season average says that they weren't over-playing the ball as much as they have in the past few games.  

3

The final stats show Washington with a 3 rebound advantage but that's not the story of the rebounds.  Seattle U cleaned the glass well for most of the game.  It wasn't until late in the game that the Huskies began to assert their will in the beneath the basket.  SU held an 11-5 offensive rebounding average but they were only able to convert them into 3 points.  The Huskies were much more efficient with their offensive rebounds as they scored 6 points.

2

The Huskies' offense is beginning to take shape.  Between Isiah Stewart's 27 points down low and Quade Green's 20 with twelve coming from 3-pointers.  Stewart and Green combined to shoot 82% from the field.  As a team the Huskies shot nearly sixty-percent for the game.

1

The Huskies appeared to be sleep-walking through the first 10 minutes of the game.  They found themselves trailing 33-30 with just under a minute in the first half.  The home team trailed by 1 at the half.  In the first 11 minutes of the first half the UW committed 1 turnover.  Over the next 9 minutes they averaged nearly a turnover a minute, letting the Redhawks hang around.

