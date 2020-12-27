Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
California Point Guard Cuts List of Suitors to Huskies, 7 Others

The UW faces recruiting opposition for 6-foot-6 playmaker from fellow Pac-12 members Arizona and Oregon.
Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6 point guard and one of the nation's top-rated basketball recruits for the class of 2022, has narrowed his college choices to eight schools, among them the University of Washington.

The Huskies, going through a downturn overlapping two seasons with Mike Hopkins, desperately need recruiting help.

Besides the UW, Lloyd is considering Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Nebraska, Oregon and Rutgers as his college destination. 

"I'm just looking for a high major program where I can come in and play a big role," he told a recruiting analyst.

Lloyd is a 4-star recruit from Rancho Christian High School in Temecula, California. As a sophomore, he averaged 23 points and 6 rebounds per game at Taft High School in the Los Angeles area. 

Washington, relying more on transfers to restock the lineup, signed no new freshmen to for the current season and have just one so far for 2020-21 in Olympia High School's 6-9 Jackson Grant. 

With a 1-6 start coming off a 15-17 season and a last-place Pac-12 finish, Hopkins needs an infusion of players if he can hang in there. 

He loses point guard Quade Green at the end of this season and another next year in Nate Pryor. 

