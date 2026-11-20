A couple of weeks into a new season, the University of Washington basketball team seems to have found plenty of capable point guards in Ryan Beasley and Tayshawn Comer.

Yet the one who got away, JJ Mandaquit, seems to have made a big move in re-launching his college career by helping the Arizona Wildcats topple Connecticut 85-79 on Wednesday night in Tucson in a marquee match-up of Final Four teams from the season before.

Mandaquit, who played 22 games and started six as a UW freshman before a foot injury ended his season, opened his second consecutive outing for the Wildcats (4-1) after coming off the bench three times.

In 32 minutes, he scored 11 points, dished out 3 assists and shot 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and ran the floor flawlessly by committing no turnovers.

Tonight was the best I've seen JJ Mandaquit look in an Arizona uniform.



Opened up the floor with his shooting and really ran the Wildcats' offense with precision.



11 points and ZERO turnovers in 32 minutes. https://t.co/C5GCZVpemX — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 19, 2026

The Hawaii native feels renewed after such a long layoff and changing basketball teams.

“I think being out for so long gives you a different perspective," Mandaquit said earlier in the season. "It’s when you’re finally able to be out there. You play a little more loose and have a little more fun. [I'm] slowly trying to adjust back and hopefully I can get more comfortable with more practices and more games.”

JJ Mandaquit (23) fires up a 3-pointer against UConn in Tucson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Danny Sprinkle's prized recruits, the guard started the first five games for the Huskies last season before he struggled early and played himself into a reserve role.

He started just once more during the season before coming up lame against Northwestern on the road on January 31 and he was done for the season. Playing 19.6 minutes per game, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 assists an outing.

He had high games of 15 points against Michigan two weeks before he was injured and 8 assists in his first Husky game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Mandaquit was one of nine UW players who graduated or transferred following a 16-17 season, forcing Sprinkle to overhaul the roster a third time.

While he was either injured or not at his best with the Huskies, Mandaquit stil drew a lot of attention once he entered the transfer portal. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was only too happy to pick him up. and bring him to the desert.