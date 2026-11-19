The most interesting thing about Tuesday night's impromptu University of Washington basketball game concerned the guy who came from Brazil to the United States to play against a team from Canada, dealing with a lot of borders.

Winicius "Wini" Braga didn't enter the non-conference contest at Alaska Airlines Arena until 9:13 had been played and the Huskies had begun to pull away from Simon Fraser by putting together a 12-point lead.

Yet this match-up was made specifically for him and some of his other UW teammates who are new to Seattle, with coach Danny Sprinkle pushing hard for this outing so he could get a better bead on his new guys.

Braga, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Altamira, Brazil, who turns 22 in January, took full advantage of the early season mismatch to produce a double-double outing, coming up with 12 points and 11 rebounds, plus five assists, over 18 minutes in the Huskies' 96-59 victory.

"I think you can see his skill level," Sprinkle said in the postgame media exchange.

Wini Braga lines up on the foul line during the season opener against Colgate. | Dave Sizer

The Huskies welcomed him late to campus after some sort of bureaucratic hold-up and since has tried to get him comfortable with a more physical brand of basketball, with the Brazilian style of play involving much more open space.

Not only that, he doesn't know the English language in a fluid manner, so communication levels require work.

Braga tipped one in shortly after getting in the game and followed with a lefthanded layin, a 3-pointer from the top of the key and another layin.

"He can shoot the 3," Sprinkle confirmed. "He's only going to keep getting better and better."

An international theme will remain prevalent while Sprinkle builds his Husky program, now in its third year.

In his first season in Montlake, Sprinkle centered his team around London big man Great Osobor. A year ago, it was German big man Hannes Steinbach. From south of the border, Braga now has a chance to develop into a prominent player, as well.

His coach likes him for his passing skills, which tend to show the Latin American player's appreciation for basketball beyond launching shots.

"He can really pass the ball," Sprinkle said. "He probably should have had 10 assists tonight."

For now, the Huskies will try to get him ready to shoulder a bigger load for the Huskies once the rigors of conference play begin.

"We have to have multiple bigs to play whether it's foul trouble or the physicality of the Big Ten," Sprinkls said. "I really like the progress our bigs are making."



That would include Braga, learning as he goes in a new country and making sure the ball gets into the hands of the others.