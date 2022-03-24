Skip to main content

Ex-Husky Tsohonis Enters Transfer Portal for Second Time

The guard from Portland played this past season for Virginia Commonwealth.

Former University of Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis is back in the transfer portal, leaving Virginia Commonwealth for points unknown following a lone basketball season in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The 6-foot-3 backcourt player from Portland, Oregon, made the move after the Rams lost 80-74 to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in the NIT to bring their season to a close. He played just two minutes and went scoreless.

Overall, Tsohonis appeared in 29 games for a 22-10 VCU team, started three times and averaged 5.1 points per game.

Tsohonis is the second former UW player this week to enter the portal, joining fellow guard Erik Stevenson, who went from the Huskies to South Carolina and seeks his basketball freedom once more.

A year ago, he transferred from the UW after two seasons, one of six players who entered the portal almost immediately following a miserable 5-21 season. He averaged 10.4 points per game and hit a last-second shot to beat Washington State. In his Husky career, he started 13 of 42 games. 

VCU seemed like a good landing spot for him with the Rams initially short-handed with guards. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Tsohonis suffered a groin injury before the season that slowed his progress some. He had a break-out game in the Battle 4 Atlantis event, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points against Syracuse in November. He came up with a season-high 17 points at La Salle in early January.

Yet his playing time seemed to dwindle, prompting him to seek yet a third college basketball program. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Erik Stevenson tries to block Isaac Bonton's shot for WSU.
Basketball

Stevenson Goes for the Cycle, Enters Portal Seeking 4th School

By Dan Raley58 minutes ago
Zion Tupuola-Fetui said he's coming back for another UW season.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 58): ZTF Out to Show He's More Than 3-Game Wonder

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Zane Flores has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Nebraska QB Who Momentarily Had State Championship

By Dan Raley14 hours ago
Fardaws Aimaq is a coveted, available big man in the portal.
Basketball

Huskies Bidding for Big Man Who Had His Way with Them

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Nick Sheridan was a graduate assistant at Tennessee.
Football

On New UW Football Staff, Sheridan Is Only One Who Needs to Rebound

By Dan RaleyMar 23, 2022
Rome Odunze (16) and Geirean Hatchett (56) chat going to practice.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 56): Time to Swing the Hatchett at Center

By Dan RaleyMar 23, 2022
Husky Stadium will be busy with spring football over the next month.
Football

DeBoer-led Huskies Ready to Open Spring Practice on March 30

By Dan RaleyMar 22, 2022
Isaiah Thomas is with his 10th NBA team.
Husky Legends

Hornets Give Persistent Isaiah Thomas An Extension to Season's End

By Dan RaleyMar 22, 2022