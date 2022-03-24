Ex-Husky Tsohonis Enters Transfer Portal for Second Time

The guard from Portland played this past season for Virginia Commonwealth.

Former University of Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis is back in the transfer portal, leaving Virginia Commonwealth for points unknown following a lone basketball season in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The 6-foot-3 backcourt player from Portland, Oregon, made the move after the Rams lost 80-74 to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in the NIT to bring their season to a close. He played just two minutes and went scoreless.

Overall, Tsohonis appeared in 29 games for a 22-10 VCU team, started three times and averaged 5.1 points per game.

Tsohonis is the second former UW player this week to enter the portal, joining fellow guard Erik Stevenson, who went from the Huskies to South Carolina and seeks his basketball freedom once more.

A year ago, he transferred from the UW after two seasons, one of six players who entered the portal almost immediately following a miserable 5-21 season. He averaged 10.4 points per game and hit a last-second shot to beat Washington State. In his Husky career, he started 13 of 42 games.

VCU seemed like a good landing spot for him with the Rams initially short-handed with guards.

However, Tsohonis suffered a groin injury before the season that slowed his progress some. He had a break-out game in the Battle 4 Atlantis event, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points against Syracuse in November. He came up with a season-high 17 points at La Salle in early January.

Yet his playing time seemed to dwindle, prompting him to seek yet a third college basketball program.

