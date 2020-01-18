HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

P.J. Carlesimo: 'They're Going To Be a Very Good Team'

Dan Raley

P.J. Carlesimo coached his 1989 Seton Hall basketball team to a Seattle Final Four and he liked the town so much he became the Sonics coach. The NBA is gone, but he still lives here.

Carlesimo is at Alaska Airlines Arena to call the Oregon-Washington game for Westwood Radio -- in fact, he's sitting next to me.

He's seen a UW team that was sorely lacking in experience and had too many expectations placed on it early. He acknowledges losing Quade Green was a setback. But they can regroup.

"They're going to be a very good team," he said. "Everyone just put too much pressure on them early."

Check out our minute with P.J. in the video.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBS-TV's Raferty: 'I Think They're Back to Form'

Legendary broadcaster has seen Huskies basketball team at its best and worst

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Instant Reaction Podcast 2020 Schedule Released

Andrew Percival, Trevor Mueller, and Mike Martin give their instant reaction to the Washington Huskies 2020 football schedule. Did Pac 12 Commissioner get it right? According to Percival, where does the Huskies strength of schedule rank? Who is the conference's dark horse?

Mike Martin

From QB to QB: Pelluer Liked How Eason Handled Scrutiny

Former Huskies great praises departing UW leader for being cool under fire.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Price is Right: It's 'Machine,' Not Ray

Former high-scoring forward with the great nickname closely follows the Huskies.

Dan Raley

by

Kelhenny

Ngata Turns Impatient: UW LB Leaves in Search of Playing Time

Huskies defender showed promise but couldn't get on the field and got passed by.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast; It's RaeQuan's World

Washington bounced back after a tough week in the Bay Area. Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the win against Oregon State and cover the emergence of RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis.

Mike Martin

'Mathief' Thybulle: 76ers Consider Him a Steal - And a Starter

Former Washington great has elevated his play to the point he's been made full-time starter.

Dan Raley

View From the Bench: Green, McDaniels Could Only Watch

Huskies managed without them, beating Oregon State 64-56 with reconfigured lineup.

Dan Raley

What a Rock Star: Hopkins Shows His Fan Side

Washington basketball coach lets his hair down discussing his favorite band.

Dan Raley

Battle-Tested: Freshman Gives Huskies Big Lift Against Oregon State

First-year player shows off his long-range shooting ability in 64-56 victory.

Dan Raley