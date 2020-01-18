P.J. Carlesimo: 'They're Going To Be a Very Good Team'

P.J. Carlesimo coached his 1989 Seton Hall basketball team to a Seattle Final Four and he liked the town so much he became the Sonics coach. The NBA is gone, but he still lives here.

Carlesimo is at Alaska Airlines Arena to call the Oregon-Washington game for Westwood Radio -- in fact, he's sitting next to me.

He's seen a UW team that was sorely lacking in experience and had too many expectations placed on it early. He acknowledges losing Quade Green was a setback. But they can regroup.

"They're going to be a very good team," he said. "Everyone just put too much pressure on them early."

Check out our minute with P.J. in the video.