Former Husky Mekhi Mason Headed to ACC and Wake Forest
Mekhi Mason, who probably made the right decision to leave the University of Washington basketball team considering who's on the roster now, has resurfaced in the ACC with Wake Forest, a nice landing spot for him, according to On3.
A productive player with a smooth shooting stroke at times, the 6-foot-5 guard still was in and out of the lineup for a last-place Big Ten team and didn't command the floor like a lot players he went up against.
The Huskies since have replaced him at the guard spot opposite Zoom Diallo with USC transfer and former Husky Wesley Yates III and East Tennessee State transfer and Southern Conference Player of the Year Quimari Peterson.
The tradeoff is a 9.9 scorer in Mason for Yates and his 14.1 average and Peterson and his 19.9 scoring clip.
Mason goes to a Wake team coming off a 21-11 season and gives the Demon Deacons a 20-game starter from the UW, this after starting 67 games in his two years at Rice, his previous stop.
While a lot of changes have been expected for Danny Sprinkle's 13-18 team, 4-16 in Big Ten play, Mason presumably was welcome to return and develop for another year under the current staff.
Sprinkle used Mason as the starter for the first four games, off the bench for five, five more as a starter, as a sub for six games and as the starter for the final 11 outings.
Mason had a high game of 23 points against Eastern Washington by hitting 8 of 12 shots, 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He had 20 points against both Penn State and Rutgers.
Originally from Gilbert, Arizona, he wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school but made himself into a marketable player at Rice, which is located in Houston.
