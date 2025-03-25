Former Husky Nate Calmese Leaves WSU for Portal

Washington State guard Nate Calmese plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent Nate Conley of Court XIV tells @On3sports.



The 6-2 junior averaged 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.



Scored 27 points on Iowa, 21 on Washington, and 20 on Gonzaga.… pic.twitter.com/C3271Kqci3