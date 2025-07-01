Great Osobor Joins NBA Summer League Team
Great Osobor, whose name wasn't called during the 59 picks of the recent NBA Draft, will try to get into the league another way after signing on Monday with the Houston Rockets to play for their summer team.
The 6-foot-8 forward from London led the University of Washington by averaging 14.8 points, 8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season, yet it wasn't nearly enough for some team to take a flier on him.
Osobor saw his draft stature greatly diminish when the Huskies (13-18 overall, 4-16 league) finished last in the Big Ten Conference, two full games behind the next worst team.
At least Osobor was one of college basketball's highest paid players, if not the highest, when his agent disclosed the UW had paid him $2 million for last season.
He started all 31 games for the Huskies and produced double-doubles in 23 of them, which brought him All-Big Ten honorable-mention accolades.
Osobor followed coach Danny Sprinkle from Montana to Utah State and then to the UW. He was Mountain West Player of the Year in 2024.
The Huskies haven't had a draft pick for five years now, since Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels went as first-rounders to the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, in the 2020 draft.
The Rockets will have a team entered in 2K26 Summer League 2025, which features all 30 NBA teams squaring off on July 10-20 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.
