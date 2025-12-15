Huskies Receive First 2027 Commit From Local Receiver

Fresh off a 4A state championship victory at Husky Stadium, Braylon Pope must have felt he looked good running around the place, that it was an ideal fit or him.

So on Monday, the wiry 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Sumner High School revealed that he had become the University of Washington football team's first committed player for the Class of 2027.

Jedd Fisch's staff has conducted a relatively long courtship with Pope, first offering him on May 22, 2024, when he was a freshman.

He's only gotten better since that time, going from 36 catches, 603 yards and 11 touchdowns as that ninth-grader to 68 receptions, 952 yards and 2 scores in 2024 to 52 catches, 869 yards and 12 scores as a juinior this fall.



“I’m very excited about my decision,” Pope told Rivals' Greg Biggins. “Staying close to home was big for me. I have a strong connection with the coaches as well and I’ve been around them a lot.

“When you’re around a school that often, it helps you to see how they run the program. I’m very comfortable there and excited about what they’re building.”

He and his Spartans teammates recently emerged from Husky Stadium with their second consecutive 4A state championship, this time beating Lake Stevens 41-35.

Pope is rated as a 4-star prospect, the No. 110 player nationally and the top 2027 player in Washington state by Rivals.

Washington landed their first 2027 commitment from an in-state prospect in Sumner (Wash.) receiver Braylon Pope and he talks about why he picked the Huskies https://t.co/SXaIvsYmQw pic.twitter.com/rs33RDcHeI — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 15, 2025

Pope holds 13 scholarship offers, with ASU, BYU, California, Miami, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC and WSU among his suitors.

If there's a comparison to be made, he has a frame very similar to Denzel Boston, the UW's leading receiver who is expected take early entry into the NFL Draft.

Both Pope and Boston hail from the Pierce County suburbs surrounding Tacoma.

.@SumnerFootball 2027 @Braylon_pope3 is #1 ranked WR overall in PNW.



In Week 1, he caught all 4 Spartan TDs from 2026 QB @natedonavan7 passes. "Give him the rock !!!"#NWBQuickMix#SumnerAtLakeStevens pic.twitter.com/EmNFxOtW9P — Northwest Ballers (@NWBallers_) September 9, 2025

Pope similarly is a Sumner track athlete who runs with a long stride. Last spring, he had personal bests of 11.12 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 22.17 over 200 meters and 51.44 over 400 meters.

His speed and size combined proved to be a big draw for the Huskies, who have worked hard to bring receivers who are compatible with sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Considering the plusses, Pope felt no need to wait any longer.

“Timing wise, it just felt right," he told Rivals. "I know Washington is the place where I want to be so there really wasn’t any reason to put it off.”

