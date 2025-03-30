Inside The Huskies

Huskies Among Final 5 Teams for Former Nevada Standout

The 6-foot-10 Nick Davidson is a familiar face for Danny Sprinkle, both at the UW and Utah State.

Dan Raley

Nevada’s Nick Davidson looks to shoot against Boise State.
Nevada’s Nick Davidson looks to shoot against Boise State. / Jason Bean/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Late in the season, Danny Sprinkle questioned his University of Washington basketball team's overall toughness as the Huskies let a bunch of games slip away late and were relegated to a last-place finish in the Big Ten.

Nick Davidson, a player the coach is very familiar with, would go a long way to rectifying that shortcoming in Montlake.

Currently, there's a one in five chance of those two combining forces with the 6-foot-10, 238-pound Davidson formerly of Nevada narrowing his choices in the transfer portal to Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

He comes off a junior season in which he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shot 50 percent from the field and 37.1 from 3-point range, and was made a second-team All-Mountain West selection.

Davidson is 2-0 against Sprinkle -- and 2-0 against the UW guided by two different coaches.

In Sprinkle's second game as the Husky coach, Davidson had 14 points and 9 rebounds in helping Nevada beat the UW 63-53 in Reno.

The year before, the big man supplied 25 points and 10 rebounds as he led the Wolf Pack to a 77-63 victory over Sprinkle's Utah State team in Logan, Utah, that would finish 28-7 and in the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier that same season, Davidson had a 13-point, 4-rebound outing when Nevada came into Alaska Airlines Arena and beat Mike Hopkins' Huskies 83-76 on the way to a 26-8 season and an NCAA berth.

Sprinkle doesn't need much convincing that Davidson, originally from Mission Viejo, California, is a must-have player for turning things around at the UW next winter.

Davidson similarly could use a re-energized basketball situation after watching his Steve Alford-coached Nevada team tail off and lose six of its final eight games this season to finish 17-16.

Coming out of Mater Dei High School, Davidson was a well recruited player who chose Nevada in part because his father, Kirk, played there as a 6-foot-10 center in 1992 and 1993 and his mother, Kelly, was a Wolf Pack volleyball player.

It's no doubt time now for Nick Davidson to branch out on his own and better showcase his talents in a tougher league in order to advance his NBA interests.

DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

