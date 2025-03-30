Huskies Among Final 5 Teams for Former Nevada Standout
Late in the season, Danny Sprinkle questioned his University of Washington basketball team's overall toughness as the Huskies let a bunch of games slip away late and were relegated to a last-place finish in the Big Ten.
Nick Davidson, a player the coach is very familiar with, would go a long way to rectifying that shortcoming in Montlake.
Currently, there's a one in five chance of those two combining forces with the 6-foot-10, 238-pound Davidson formerly of Nevada narrowing his choices in the transfer portal to Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
He comes off a junior season in which he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shot 50 percent from the field and 37.1 from 3-point range, and was made a second-team All-Mountain West selection.
Davidson is 2-0 against Sprinkle -- and 2-0 against the UW guided by two different coaches.
In Sprinkle's second game as the Husky coach, Davidson had 14 points and 9 rebounds in helping Nevada beat the UW 63-53 in Reno.
The year before, the big man supplied 25 points and 10 rebounds as he led the Wolf Pack to a 77-63 victory over Sprinkle's Utah State team in Logan, Utah, that would finish 28-7 and in the NCAA Tournament.
Earlier that same season, Davidson had a 13-point, 4-rebound outing when Nevada came into Alaska Airlines Arena and beat Mike Hopkins' Huskies 83-76 on the way to a 26-8 season and an NCAA berth.
Sprinkle doesn't need much convincing that Davidson, originally from Mission Viejo, California, is a must-have player for turning things around at the UW next winter.
Davidson similarly could use a re-energized basketball situation after watching his Steve Alford-coached Nevada team tail off and lose six of its final eight games this season to finish 17-16.
Coming out of Mater Dei High School, Davidson was a well recruited player who chose Nevada in part because his father, Kirk, played there as a 6-foot-10 center in 1992 and 1993 and his mother, Kelly, was a Wolf Pack volleyball player.
It's no doubt time now for Nick Davidson to branch out on his own and better showcase his talents in a tougher league in order to advance his NBA interests.
