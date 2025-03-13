Huskies' Harris Was Surprisingly Good at Times, Can Be Better
In the heyday of University of Washington basketball, Nate Robinson and Will Conroy were the demonstrative ones, the guys who let you know what they were thinking with their expressions, actions and words.
Then there was this often stoic Brandon Roy, who seemed to effortlessly glide across the floor and not say much at all, at least until he had to become the team leader without those other guys alongside him.
Tyler Harris fits the latter mold, which is interesting because the Huskies pulled him out of Portland as a transfer whereas they ended up sending Roy to that sister city to become an established NBA player.
That's not to say the 6-foot-8, 190-pound Harris is the second coming of Roy -- who for a short time at least was one one of the greatest players on the planet -- yet there is a similar finesse to this current Husky swingman as he goes about his business on the court.
As the UW program tries to regroup and distance itself from a last-place Big Ten finish (13-18 overall, 4-16 league), the development of Harris is essential to coach Danny Sprinkle being able to get his guys on a more competitive level with the rest of the conference. Players such as this guy need to grow up quick.
"He's a young 19 years old," Sprinkle said of Harris.
That said, Harris started 27 of 30 games for the UW as a sophomore and averaged 11.8 points and 5 rebounds per outing in the Big Ten, compared to 12.1 and 7.3 as a freshman for the University of Portland.
Far more impressive, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 49.5 percent from behind the 3-point line, with the latter coming on 91 shot attempts.
Harris turned in a high game of 27 points against Alcorn State, had 24 against Colorado State and dropped in 23 at Minnesota. He scored in double figures 18 times.
In other words, he could be highly efficient. When he wasn't, it wasn't necessary his fault either -- the Huskies often used him out of position.
When big men Franck Kepnang and Chris Conway were injured and unavailable, Great Osobor moved from power forward to the post and Harris had to become Osobor's position fill-in rather than small forward for which he was better suited.
"I really appreciate Tyler because he's not a four-man, but we've had to play him there," Sprinkle said. "He's not physical enough right now."
That should change, with Sprinkle pushing all of his returning guys to visit the weight room, toughen up and play at a higher level that's necessary in the Big Ten.
A new basketball practice facility is on the way for Harris and the Huskies. This should benefit the sleek forward in building strength and wanting to make more of a difference, even if it doesn't readily show up on his face.
