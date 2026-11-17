Brian Bonner leads the University of Washington football team in rushing, has more running back starts than anyone else this season and holds the longest Husky run from scrimmage.

Yet the tutorial for the freshmen ball carrier from Santa Clarita, California, has begun in earnest after he was forced into the No. 1 role early in the season when nearly everyone else got injured.

What this means is he's become the back-up to fourth-year senior and Oregon transfer Jayden Limar, which was quite possibly the plan early on until the latter dislocated his elbow in the season opener against Washington State.

Bonner did the best he could under very trying circumstances, which included becoming the top runner without a previous game carry and operating behind an offensive line that was being put together on the fly, as well.

"With Brian, the biggest thing we want to see from him is to continue to have consistency, to continue to be able to to grow into your role," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "We were hopeful what it was going to look like. We were going give him an opportunity to grow into the role of being running back [No.] 1 or 2 at some point in time in his career rather than be thrown into his role due to circumstances."

Yet in this case, circumstances won out.

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The 6-foot, 205-pound Bonner was named the starter for the Utah State game in week 2, replacing first-teamer Quaid Carr, who was lost with a season-ending hand injury in the opener, and Limar, who was hurt in the same game.

Bonner came in cold after sitting out the opener and started seven consecutive outings -- which is one more first-unit assignment than Myles Gaskin, the UW's all-time leading rusher, had as a freshman.

He's provided his productive moments: he rushed six times for 81 yards, while breaking a 55-yarder in his second start against Eastern Washington; ran for a career-best 89 yards on 19 carries against USC, with his performance coming on the road; and scored twice against Purdue on a 1-yard run and a 25-yard catch, while putting up 64 yards rushing on 13 carries.

These past two weeks, however, Bonner slid into back-up responsibility once Limar recovered from his elbow issue and was cleared to play again, and the youngster ran just four times for 9 yards against Penn State and one time and lost a yard against Michigan State.

Brian Bonner Jr. gets loose on a 55-yard run for the Huskies. | Dave Sizer photo

Bonner currently leads the UW with 73 carries for 317 yards, modest numbers for sure but something to build on.

While it's backwards in terms of execution, the first-year back will finally get a chance to study what others do in order to make himself a full-service back. He can benefit only so much by running into a sea of defenders and repeatedly picking up 1 or 2 yards and going down.

"Now we're giving him more of an opportunity to step back and watch Jayden prepare, watch how Jayden practices, watch some of the plays Jayden has made for us," Fisch said. "We hope what that will do is give him more confidence and more opportunity to make plays over and over and over again in his future. He has four more years to play football. ... It's 'I know the system. I've carried the ball. Now how good of a running back can I be?' "