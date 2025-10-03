Huskies' McCree Comes Full Circle In Return to Maryland
Max McCree pulled barely a dozen snaps for the 2022 Maryland football team and left, possibly never to be heard from again in College Park, home of the Terrapins.
Except three seasons later, the 6-foot-6, 302-pound senior offensive tackle will retrace his steps with the University of Washington and could advance his college career in a meaningful manner while back on the East Coast.
Barring any miracles in modern medicine this week, injured Husky starter Carver Willis likely will take the weekend off if not more to deal with an injured knee suffered against Ohio State, which would elevate McCree to the starting lineup.
"His story is incredible," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of big Maximus.
Always a desired prospect from Kansas City, McCree didn't have the grades to join an FBS school out of high school. Instead, he spent two seasons at Iowa Central Community College where he became a two-time JC All-America tackle.
Maryland won his services in recruiting over Syracuse and Houston.
However, McCree played only in 2022 Terps games against Buffalo and Charlotte -- NCAA, not the NFL teams -- and returned home to go to work and support his family when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and his father injured a back.
He missed the rest of that season and all of 2023 before he put himself back on the football market and the Huskies found him.
"He's one of those guys you never unfollow on Twitter," said UW offensive-line coach Michael Switzer, who first met McCree in a 2018 football camp in St. Louis. "He shows up and he's back on the market and I said, 'Oh my God, we need a tackle.' "
Still, McCree had to work his way through NCAA red tape before he could play for the Huskies last season.
An hour before kickoff for the UW-Eastern Michigan game, word came down that McCree had regained his college eligibility and he pulled on a uniform and made his Husky debut.
He started four consecutive games at left tackle and his NCAA career was finally on its way until he dislocated a thumb on the first series against Iowa and back on the sideline. He'd left an impact.
"Max started against Michigan and had a really good game," Fisch said of the Huskies' 27-17 victory over the Wolverines.
McCree didn't play again until the Sun Bowl against Louisville, which he started, but the job wasn't his for long.
In the offseason, Fisch's staff picked up Willis from Kansas State and made him the starting left tackle, seeking a veteran lineman to build around.
If he was frustrated, McCree didn't show it.
"He was never discouraged by having Carver here," Fisch insisted. "He got better."
McCree will take the field at least on special teams and have a chance to show the Maryland fan base what happened to him and, if he has a heavily involved afternoon, what might have been in College Park had he stayed put.
