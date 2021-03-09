Huskies Nearly Shut Out in Pac-12 Postseason Rewards

Only the UW's Quade Green received honorable-mention recognition, failing to make the first or second teams.

Yes, it has been a miserable season for the University of Washington basketball team.

On Tuesday, the Huskies were nearly shut out in the Pac-12 individual awards, with Quade Green receiving the only recognition parceled out among his teammates and coaches, as voted on by the league's coaches.

The 6-foot senior guard from Philadelphia was named all-conference honorable mention. He needed to receive at least 3 votes from the coaches to get even that far.

Out of the 10 players selected to the first team and five more picked to the second team, even Washington State placed one of its guys, senior guard Isaac Bonton.

But not the Huskies.

They were nowhere to be found on the all-defensive team either.

They had no freshmen on the UW roster this season, so none were saluted. The Cougars had forward Efe Abogidi name to the first-year team. The cross-state rival from Pullman also had forward Dishon Jackson earn honorable mention among the freshmen.

And, with a 5-20 team, 4-16 in Pac-12 play, the Huskies' Mike Hopkins no longer resembles the conference coach of the year that he was in 2018 and 2019.

USC 7-foot freshman forward Evan Mobley, unquestionably a one-and-done college player, swept all of the top honors -- as overall Pac-12 player, defensive player and freshman of the year. He averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

He's the first player in Pac-12 history to do that, just the second in a major conference to pull that off. Kentucky's Anthony Davis was a similar recipient in 2012 in the SEC.

Stanford's Jaiden Delaire, a junior forward, was named the Pac-12's most improved player of the year.

Arizona's Jordan Brown received the league's sixth man of the year award.

And USC's Andy Enfield, making the most of Mobley's presence, earned Pac-12 coach of the year recognition. Enfield returned just one starter, but blended freshmen, transfers and two Mobleys into a 21-6 team.

Oregon was the only team with more than one player on the 10-man All-Pac-12 team in senior guard Chris Duarte and senior forward Eugene Omoruyi.

They were among six seniors recognized, joined by Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV and Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, Stanford center Oscar da Silva and Arizona State guard Remy Martin, the league's leading scorer.

Utah forward Timmy Allen and Arizona guard James Akinjo were the only juniors among the 10 players, joined by UCLA sophomore guard Tyger Campbell and Mobley.

