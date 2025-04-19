Huskies Reportedly Add Once Highly Regarded Indiana Player
Danny Sprinkle apparently is willing to take on a challenging reclamation project in hopes of a big payoff.
Former Indiana forward Bryson Tucker -- who struggled mightily throughout his freshman season with the Hoosiers -- will join the University of Washington basketball team in a comeback bid, GoodmanHoops reported on Friday.
Big things were expected by the Hoosiers for the 6-foot-7 Tucker, who was a 5-star recruit, a McDonald's All-American and a top 30 player nationally.
However, Tucker appeared in just 23 games, all in a reserve role, as he struggled with his game and dealt with a dislocated finger.
Tucker didn't play in Indiana's final six games, which included a 78-62 victory over the Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena.
He averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for a 19-13 team that underwent a coaching change once the season ended, from Mike Woodson to Darian DeVries formerly of West Virgnia.
Unable to get comfortable and handle the mounting pressure, Tucker shot just 37.8 overall and 15 percent from 3-point range for the Hoosiers.
From Bowie, Maryland, he had a season-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting in an 82-67 victory over Minnesota in Bloomington. He finished with 14 against UNC-Greensboro and 12 against Eastern Illinois, but that was it for double-figure games.
As he struggled, Tucker's minutes began to wane and he eventually had to sit out games to try and get his head straight.
Sprinkle's staff, it seems, thinks it can straighten him out.
