Huskies Reportedly Will Host Rutgers Big Man Who Played Here Last Month
A month ago at Alaska Airlines Arena, Lathan Sommerville was a visiting freshman who fouled out of the Rutgers-Washington basketball game, found guilty of hacking Great Osobor with 3:41 left in regulation play, yet he went home happy with an 89-85 overtime victory.
This weekend, according to On3, the former Scarlet Knights 6-foot-10, 260-pound center will take another tour of Montlake after entering the transfer portal and seeking another place to spend his remaining three seasons of eligibility.
The Huskies might tell Sommerville they're looking for players who can close out games at the end after letting several slip out of their hands, including that Rutgers meeting.
Sommerville from Peoria, Illinois, was part of this year's Scarlet Knights' highly regraded freshman class although he proved to be more of a support piece to 6-foot-6 guard Dylan Harper and 6-foot-10 forward Ace Bailey, who are certain NBA lottery picks.
In starting 15 of 32 games, including the UW match-up, Sommerville finished as his team's third-leading scorer at 8.2 points per outing, compared to Harper's 19.4 and Bailey's 17.6 averages.
Against the Huskies, he pulled 22 minutes of game time, scored 8 points on 2-for-4 shooting and grabbed 4 rebounds.
"We've got to continue to recruit size and we've got to get talent," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said at the season's end. "We've got to get more fast twitch. We've got to get more athletic and long. I think that's where we kind of got exposed."
While getting him in town for a visit was a plus, the Huskies face plenty of high-level competition in adding Sommerville to their roster.
His other suitors include teams such as Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.
After losing nine of 13 scholarship players, the Huskies are seeking no fewer than six transfers should they choose to use up their new NCAA-approved allotment of 15.
