Huskies' Steinbach Solid Once More in World Cup Win Over Canada

🇩🇪 Hannes Steinbach has looked like a top 5 player in the FIBA U19 World Cup. The 6’9 Washington commit has another great performance, this time in the win over Canada



19 points

7 boards

3 assists

2 blocks

8-11 FG

2-3 3P

1-2 FT



Rising up boards for the 2026 NBA draft pic.twitter.com/LKPHanAItu