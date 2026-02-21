Playing Out the String, UW Keeps Eye on Future

On the outside, it might not look like the University of Washington basketball team has much to play for as it takes on Maryland on the road on Saturday with just five regular-season games on tap and at least one Big Ten tourney outing.

Entering the noon PST tipoff, the Huskies have a break-even record (13-13 overall, 5-10 Big Ten) that won't get them into the NCAA Tournament.

Counting this one, they have three games in enemy gyms left to play and only a 3-7 travel slate to show for their previous efforts.

With virtually no high stakes to pursue, coach Danny Sprinkle instead will keep putting a young team out there for the game experience -- hoping to benefit down the line, providing he can keep the Huskies together.

"If you look at my track record, with all my guys, they get better if they stay in my program," Sprinkle said. "Look at Zoom [Diallo], and the jump he's made from freshman to sophomore year."

At the same time, the UW coach came the closest to acknowledging that 6-foot-11 freshman standout Hannes Steinbach is likely one-and-done.

"Hannes could make that same jump, who knows," Sprinkle said. "He may jump to the NBA, I don't know."

Is Sprinkle opens with the same lineup he used against Minnesota, he'll send two sophomores, a freshman and two seniors out for the opening tip.

While he likely will lose Steinbach to pro ambitions, he could get 6-foot-11 senior Franck Kepnang back for a seventh year because of his past history of knee injuries and medical waivers possible.

The coach's other starters against Maryland (10-16, 3-12) likely will be guards Wesley Yates III and Diallo, both sophomores, and guard Quimari Peterson, a senior down to his last few games.

Sprinkle brought in five freshmen this season in Steinbach, guards Courtland Muldrew, JJ Mandaquit and Jasir Rencher, plus 6-foot-10 forward Niko Dzepina, and expects to really benefit from the talents of the latter four in the future.

"I see Courtland making great stirdes, JJ and Jasir huge strides," the coach said. "Like Niko, he just got here in December. He's got a chance to be a really, really good player. Offensively, he's really talented. I know his percentage, shooting-wise [28.6], is not even close to being where it should be."

So the Huskies will play for the future against Maryland, as well as play out the string. For his sake, hopefully the bulk of the young guys will return, and Sprinkle will just bring in players for specific need rather than revamp another roster.

"We've got to add some pieces for sure, especially shooting the basketball," he said.

