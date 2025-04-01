Huskies Suffer Biggest Portal Loss as Tyler Harris Leaves
Would the last player leaving Alaska Airlines Arena, please turn out the lights?
Sophomore forward Tyler Harris became the seventh member of the University of Washington basketball team to enter the transfer portal -- and the third to go that route on Monday alone -- as those with eligibility remaining continued to exit Danny Sprinkle's program at an alarming rate.
The 6-foot-8 Harris, the Huskies' second-leading scorer, might be the biggest loss.
While many of the others had obvious holes in their games, such as defensive or 3-point shooting lapses, Harris proved to be a fairly solid player all the way around.
Of Sprinkle's 13 scholarship players from his initial UW team, only freshman guard Zoom Diallo and senior center Franck Kepnang remain on the roster.
Five of the Huskies used up their eligibility or medically retired. Six turned to the portal, making that seven when you count Dominique Diomande, a non-scholarship forward for the Huskies who recently signed with BYU.
Sprinkle has to be wondering was it something he said?
After transferring in from Portland, Harris started 27 of 30 games and averaged 11.9 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Huskies. Even better, he connected on an exemplary 49.2 percent of his shots from the field and 49.5 percent from 3-point range.
So fluid and smooth, Harris had a season-high 27 points against Alcorn, 24 against Colorado State and 23 at Minnesota.
He pulled down a season-best 11 rebounds against both UCLA and Nebraska.
If there was a drawback to his game, Harris was almost an emotionless player on the floor for a last-place Big Ten team that needed a fiery approach from someone to try and pull it out of the bottom rung.
Still, he stands to draw more attention in the transfer portal than any of his former UW teammates who've preceded him there.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington